Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Weight of Emotional Pain

Don’t dismiss my pain because I have a smile on my face.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

For so many years I carried such pain around inside of me, I believe it lead to illness. 

After experiencing lose after lose I didn’t even know how to process it, I sure didn’t know how to help other people deal with the emotional trauma I was having to go through. So, like everything else in my life, I organized it—I organized my feelings, I compartmentalized my emotions into nice little moments when no one else was around. In those moments I was hysterical, crying uncontrollably, asking God why, and trying to find answers. Outside of those moments, I carried on with my life. I kept a smile on my face—it was easier than having to explain something no one else could understand. It took me years to work through the hurt that I carried with me, and although I carried it well, it was extremely heavy. 

Today, it is a little lighter, but I know that there is a possibility of hurt. I prepare myself for a “trigger” every time I leave my house. It is something I think I will always have to do. To other’s, it looks like not a lot has changed, but for me, I know I am a completely different person. I am having to learn to live with her every single day. There are even parts of me I lost and I am trying to get back. The main thing is, it gets a little better over time. It’s just not the only thing I can focus on anymore if I am going to be able to move forward, but it’s always there, in the back of my mind, the pit of my stomach, and holding onto my heart. I realize I can’t live in fear of the “trigger”—the one thing that will send me into a PTSD episode—I have to try to get to where I am going and know that I am strong enough to bounce back. The fear—I am beginning to see—is justified, it is probably even necessary for preparation. But, it is not going to hold me back, it is just going to have to go along with me, like a silent traveler—poking me in the side every now and then—then I’ll poke it back acknowledging its existence, but I will keep it in check and remind myself how far I’ve come. 

BY Dayna Mohan

Dayna Mohan (Inconceivable-PainToPower), Author and Blog Host at Inconceivable-How I Turned My Pain Into POWER!

It is my purpose to help others turn their Pain into POWER!  I did it after 10 years of devastating fertility treatments, and I rose from the ashes stronger and better than before.
Like a Phoenix-I Rise!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Life in Between Recurrent Spontaneous Miscarriages

by Brandi Mills
Community//

Being Human Ain’t Pretty Sometimes… and That’s Totally OK.

by Jane Jeong, Esq.
Community//

Part Two- Resurrecting Resilience after a Relationship Ends – How to be resilient when relinquishing a significant romantic relationship

by Amanda Wellington

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.