The ways to motivate your employees (with and without money)

Motivating your employees, without a doubt, should be at the top of your priorities, not only to prevent staff turnover that directly impacts your budget, but to promote the growth of your locksmith Toronto business. A motivated employee is an employee committed to the goals of the company, to the people they live with and to innovation.

Ways to motivate your employees with money.

 SOCIAL SECURITY (BENEFITS)

Social security programs have two great benefits, motivating your employees and being tax deductible. This makes them one of the most profitable resources for a company and most desired by an employee, in fact according to OCC, among people actively seeking work, 74% want a job with benefits.

PANTRY VOUCHERS

This is a deductible resource up to 53% or 100% in the maquila industry. It is focused on being a support to buy necessity products such as food and is even accepted in clothing stores or some other products that are not found in a supermarket. For whatever is used, it is an “extra” for the worker.

BONDS

No matter how you define the requirements for a bonus, for productivity, for objectives or for time, it is a way of recognizing the work of the worker, who, feeling valued for his performance, will not hesitate to give a little more. This medium gives you a message “I am not indifferent, and I am attentive to your effort” and you can offer it through a gift card that allows you to deduct taxes. In this way, both parties’ benefit.

FOOD COUPONS

Many times, preparing a daily lunch is not easy, for various reasons, so offering support in this area gives the worker a break, as well as being able to use it to go out to eat and spend time with his colleagues. Coexistence and financial support are two great benefits that will keep your employees motivated.

SALARY INCREASE WITH GROCERY VOUCHERS

If the employees in question have earned a raise but your budget is holding you back, consider a pay increase with grocery vouchers. It is a way of recognizing your employee and letting him know that you value his permanence in your company, not for nothing is he in fourth place in job motivations according to the Michael Page compensation study.

Motivate your employees without money.

EACH ONE IN HIS PLACE AND HIS PASSION

Entrepreneur ensures that one of the most effective ways to motivate your employees is to assign them to the position and tasks for which they are prepared. Few things as frustrating as doing something you were not hired for or are not passionate about.

CONSTANT CHALLENGES

While hiring someone to do what they know how to do is vital, you should not mistake it for monotony. The Economist assures that you should always give your employees the opportunity to learn something new, to improve themselves, to test themselves is a great way to keep them happy in their workplace.

NOT EVERYTHING IS WORK

We all understand that sometimes, the work is so much that there is little time to even talk with colleagues. However, it is important that there are areas and moments of integration. Whether it is a small relaxation room in the office or an outing to a restaurant where everything is discussed, except work.

