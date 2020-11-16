Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The ways to fight job stress

Everyone at some point in our life has suffered stress at work.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Stressed young businesswoman working at office desk, she is having an headache and touching her head
Stressed young businesswoman working at office desk, she is having an headache and touching her head

The pressure, the rush, the responsibilities … a wide range of factors that, even though we are lucky enough to do a job that fulfills us, present stressful elements.

Come in, run, do this, go there, pay attention to details, do not forget, do the other thing, go out. Back to start. Human culture has been drifting, since the second half of the twentieth century, towards a conception much more focused on work and individual effort as ways to achieve success. Since ancient times, the basic norm was “work to live” exchanging part of your strength, time, and skills for a livelihood that would allow us to have a certain standard of living. But little by little this idea has been reversed and now what we usually find is “living to work”. Even when the so-called millennials are once again aware of the importance of free time and the pleasures of life, work stress remains one of the most serious problems today.

Stress is our body’s response to threats or challenges that arise in our day-to-day lives through a physiological response that usually alters our way of thinking or acting. From a genetic point of view, stress was the reaction that made our primitive ancestors prepared for complicated situations and knew how to react and survive (that is why their descendants are more likely to have this type of reaction).

It is precisely this greater capacity for reaction on the part of our mind and body that stress can be highly beneficial for us. The correct levels cause extra activation that can make us think more clearly, focus more on details, or work faster. The problem comes when stress levels are too high, we feel that we are not able to cope with the threat posed to us and our body becomes blocked. This situation, which can lead to serious diseases and disorders, is known as distress.

Identify what stresses us

What causes you the most stress? According to the American Psychological Association, identifying which situations create the most stress for us is essential to be able to combat it. An ideal way to do this is to write down our thoughts and reactions to everyday situations on the agenda (for example, if you ended up raising your voice in a personal or work discussion). Finding patterns between what stresses us and what cannot help us know how to combat it or how to react to them.

React positively

Many people struggle with stress by gorging themselves on fast food or even alcohol to get some peace and quiet in the face of stress. Well, the American Psychological Association recommends combating it with healthier options such as exercise, either at a calmer level such as yoga or a more intense level such as spinning or aerobics. Another way to fight daily stress is to take time to do the things we like the most like reading a book, watching a movie, or spending time playing video games.

Put limits

The American Psychological Association states that establishing limits between personal and work life is very necessary. Current technology gives us the possibility of being available to both, 24 hours a day and that can only create anguish and stress. Setting limits such as not checking work email from home or putting the phone on silent after a certain time will help us combat stress caused by work.

    Dean Jones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Ways to Reduce Stress Today

    by Jacquelyn Vasquez
    Community//

    Stress, the worst enemy of your business

    by Adi Am
    Cultural Stress in Millennials
    Community//

    Generation Stress: Millennials Facing Devastating Effects as Debt Passes $1 Trillion

    by Dr. Howard Murad

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.