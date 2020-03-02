Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Way We Say Things Matters

Is your communication nonviolent?

By

The history of communication itself can be traced back since the origin of speech circa 500,000 BCE – from primitive times, to petroglyphs, to pictograms, to ideograms, to writing – the common theme has always been storytelling.

Throughout history, we’ve seen that what people say and how they communicate can either inspire people or destroy them. A great communicator creates emotional, real and personal connections, executed through humility and empathy. A great communicator is vulnerable showing his/her fears, challenges and sincerity – this is why they are so impactful, and have substance and meaning behind their words. They are organized and speak with clarity.

We should all prioritize how we communicate because whether you’re at the dinner table with family or presenting in front of colleagues, the way we say things matters.

It is important to make a conscious effort when it comes to how you communicate, since it sets the tone of the environment that you are in. The key is to ensure positivity flows freely between everyone involved in the conversations. Here’s a simple example taken from a book called Nonviolent Communication:

Instead of saying “Violence is bad“, try saying “I’m fearful of the use of violence to resolve conflict“.

The way you say things matters.

So, while you are communicating, focus on ensuring that you are doing so while avoiding the following:

  1. Engaging in moralistic judgement: wrong vs bad
  2. Making comparisons
  3. Making demands

And more importantly – listen more than you speak! Believe it or not, doing so really does work by giving you the ability to observe and then evaluate versus observing & evaluating at the same time. Here’s an example:

“Doug procrastinates” versus “Doug only studies for exams the night before”.

Once again, the way you say things matters. Doug may not agree with the first statement; however, Doug may agree with the second without feeling the need to react in his defense. 

Anything you’d like to add? Reach out by sharing and commenting.

Nunzio Presta, Founder & CEO at BizON

Nunzio Presta is an ex pro athlete turned entrepreneur. He is also the Founder & CEO at BizON, an online marketplace where people can buy, sell and grow businesses or franchises every day. He is a thought leader on digital marketing & entrepreneurship through acquisition and a mentor to many entrepreneurs, small business owners and franchise owners. Nunzio graduated from the Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University with a Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a loving husband and a father who loves to cook!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The importance of ‘Communication’

by Charlotte de Brabandt, George Wohar
Community//

3 Immediate Steps You Can Take to Become an Influential Communicator

by Stacey Hanke
Community//

5 Lessons I Learned To Reach My Dreams Of Making 6 Figures A Year

by Imran Tariq

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.