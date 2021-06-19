The Water Princess Of Universal Decor: Galina Vishnevskaya #Russia

There comes a time in one’s life, where the movement of water’s tresses must be highlighted. The fantasy of water’s essence comes out, in full view. It’s an oasis, and performance of treasures, where the beauties of water comes through; a revelation of the fantasies, regarding their precious haze. When reflecting upon mermaids, sea creatures, and other watery Beings, our minds find a celebration in the healing wellness. The magical kingdom of water has been “discovered,” by a very few. Those, filled the intimely of imagination’s fluid decor, come to portray this magical kingdom in the works of literature, visual artistry, and music.

So again, we move into the world of opera. Why does it feel that the very platform of opera music is palette, where voices direct the audience (and listeners) into that Universal galaxy of water. It is even more agreeing, and enchanting, when the performance is at night. For, that’s when the magic, takes place.

Can you hear it? Can you feel it? Operatic music, and operas, in general, have an enriching impact. The Universe leads the way. We are directed towards the eloquence of Universal timber. It moves through key components of our sensory. How euphorically pleasing it is. Opera is one of Heaven’s musical gifts. For, it creates an certain atmosphere regarding the teachings of Universal artistry and aesthetics. The listener feels a unique sense of protection. It is the feeling of being safe and cared for, within Universal waters. That’s it! Opera is one of the musical treasures for Universal water.

Therefore, when we have particular operas, which provides storyline of water (and the sea creatures, within), we are presented with a musical painting of emotional wellness. For by the sea (and other bodies of water) lays the mastery of stillness. It is the gentility of calm. Rest assured, how it moves a person through different forms of meditation. Feeling vibrational auras of the water, certain stories cone to life. Fiction is married to reality, when we lay our reflections, by the sea.

Now, we enter into the world of Russian landscapes. From there, the world of opera has her own glimmer. In particular, one such opera is Sadko, by Rimsky–Korsakov. There is one song, in particular, ever highlighting the sea’s mastery of fiction. It is called, “Volkhova,” and it is one testimony of water’s realm of fantasy. “Volkhova” is the sea princess. For now, we focus on her very image, within the opera.

“Volkhova” is a reminder to humanity of our sacred binding, with the sea. Honestly, our natural bonding, with water, in general. Yet, a great portion of humanity seems to have forgotten about that. Our polluting of water is the living proof of such. What also seems astounding is how “Volkhova” is a reflection of that water maiden, within every woman. It’s an ancient memory (even still understood among other cultures), where women were aware of this sacred elixir of water. Understanding that, it too, had the power to create a mythical world. For, through water, no more were we separated from fiction’s delight. Fiction permitted reality to be much more humane. Fiction granted such.

In hearing this precious song, the audience feels that very push to water-Universal and Earthly. No matter the story, there is a reflective energy, surrounding its very haven. Even more, there is also a devout treasure, when it comes to intertwining with those, who have taken those initial steps; moving through water’s bliss, right along with you. Let the beauty of the sea princess, fantasize her healing, as her blessings, rain through.

Galina Vishnevskaya