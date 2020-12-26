Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Warmth of Other Suns

Book Review

I almost skipped reading this book because it was too long in any format. I purchased the summary and felt I had enough history. Then the friend who recommended the book chastised me as if I had taken a short cut and missed the point of a truly good read. Hence, I purchased the Audible version; it was 22 plus hours of listening to the history of black folks in America and the many journeys to what was thought to be the promised land, which was anywhere but the South.  

The book was at times painful and at other times heroic. In many of the characters one could see an aunt, cousin, sister, or neighbor as many baby boomers lived on to witness changes — not transformations — improvements — not social justice. The book is a gentle reminder of the sacrifice, the struggle, and hope for socio-economic freedom which never came for the masses who found their new home “no oasis”. Some in the migration story returned to the familiar and slower pace of the south. Others never went back, not even to the grave.

Why read this book? It is well written, witty, inspirational and history told in an oral tradition that is almost lost. It tells of the personal history of three protagonists that could be almost any of the millions of migrants or their descendants. It’s a story worth reading, feeling, and sharing. 

As I reflect on some of the great books that I have read, I would count the Warmth of Others Suns among them. It is a long book but well worth the time invested in a good read.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

