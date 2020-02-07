Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The War Inside of My Mind

                Borderline Personality Disorder is a frequently overgeneralized condition.  Stereotypically, individuals with BPD are seen as impulsive and moody with outbursts of anger; however, while impulsivity and intense emotions are possible symptoms of BPD, they are not applicable to all.  There are 256 possible representations of BPD, and stereotyping individuals with the disorder marginalizes those […]

By

                Borderline Personality Disorder is a frequently overgeneralized condition.  Stereotypically, individuals with BPD are seen as impulsive and moody with outbursts of anger; however, while impulsivity and intense emotions are possible symptoms of BPD, they are not applicable to all.  There are 256 possible representations of BPD, and stereotyping individuals with the disorder marginalizes those who exhibit these “stereotypical” symptoms.  It also further silences those who do not present in a way that is seen as “typical” of BPD. 

                There are four types of Borderline Personality Disorder: Discouraged, Impulsive, Petulant, and Self-Destructive.  I am a survivor of the underdiagnosed and often misunderstood Discouraged (or quiet) Borderline Personality Disorder.  My struggle with this disorder has been deeply internal and invisible to those around me, including medical professionals.  Due to the invisible way that this disorder presents itself, I have been misdiagnosed and underdiagnosed for numerous years.  It has only been within the last few months of treatment that I have been able to fully explore and understand myself and how this disorder affects me. 

                My experience with Discouraged Borderline Personality Disorder is that I often have extreme emotions, but they are an internal experience.  On the outside, I present as though I am calm and collected.  Ever since I was a child, I have been criticized for being too sensitive when showing any emotion, and I learned to internalize my feelings.  It is because of this that instead of lashing out or expressing my intense emotions, I turn my attention towards myself, which leads to self-harm, self-punishment, and extreme self-criticism.  My self-punishment has contributed to my struggle with multiple eating disorders, as well as my unstable self-image and poor self-esteem.  Most days it feels like I am at war with myself because I am constantly fighting my emotions, my sensitivity to criticism, and my self-hating thoughts.  But on the outside, I present as a high achiever, I appear calm and confident, and when I experience strong emotions, I turn them towards myself so that I won’t be criticized for expressing them, which is something that I have learned throughout my childhood.  I also experience instability and intensity in my relationships with others because I struggle with idolizing and villainizing individuals on a moment to moment basis, particularly in romantic relationships. 

Upon being diagnosed with Discouraged (Quiet) Borderline Personality Disorder and undergoing Dialectical Behavior Therapy, I find that I am better able to identify when I am experiencing strong mood swings as well as villainizing and idolizing others, but I have also found that I will beat myself up when I experience these symptoms because I am afraid of hurting others and being criticized or rejected.  Living with Discouraged (Quiet) Borderline Personality Disorder is a daily, silent battle that I face, and it makes it harder knowing that those around me don’t see my struggle and that explaining it to them is near impossible.  As a social worker, I have experienced the stigma that surrounds BPD in the mental health field, and how often those who are seeking help for BPD are overlooked, misunderstood, and/or criticized.  My personal experience has informed my practice with individuals who struggle with BPD, but there is still so much that is misunderstood about this disorder, and the individuals it affects. 

Now, I’d like to play a game with you.  Imagine you have been diagnosed with Diabetes and are seeking treatment; however, when you seek out different doctors to try and find one who will treat you, you are met with professionals who either refuse to work with you based on the fact that you have Diabetes, or they assume that you have Type One Diabetes when you actually have Type Two Diabetes and overgeneralize your symptoms without considering your personal story or case.   

Now, let’s translate this story to someone who is seeking treatment for BPD in a field that often overgeneralizes and stigmatizes the disorder.  Imagine how triggering this criticism of BPD is for sufferers when a fear of rejection and criticism is one of the symptoms of BPD and amplifies this emotion of fear.  Finding help and understanding is so difficult when many professionals are not educated on the causes or types of BPD, and many adhere to the stereotypical, manipulative image that is present of individuals who struggle with the disorder.

If you struggle with BPD, I implore you to share your story and to educate others on your experience so that we can increase understanding and empathy.  If you don’t struggle with BPD, but also don’t know very much about it and/or work in the mental health field, then please do listen to the stories of those who struggle with BPD and increase your understanding.  It only takes one person to make a meaningful change…and the change of further understanding can save a life.

Ashley Nestler, MSW, Life Coach, MSW, Certified Dialectical Behavioral Therapist at The Ignite and Rise Academy

My name is Ashley Nestler, and I am a survivor of Major Depressive Disorder, Quiet Borderline Personality Disorder, and Complex PTSD.  Following years of trauma including sexual and domestic abuse, bullying, and harassment, I found myself in the midst of a severe mental health crisis.  Having nowhere to go but up, I rebuilt my life by facing my demons and rediscovering my true identity. Through this process I had to reclaim my personal power and draw on my inner light to create a life that I love; a life where I help people like you rise from the ashes of your past towards a more brilliant tomorrow through The Ignite and Rise Academy!

Throughout my recovery, I felt a strong calling to help men and women like me who want help navigating life, but also want to have control over their emotions, build more positive relationships, and live their lives with conviction.  It is because of this that I have made it my mission to help you discover your personal power and take control of your mind, body, and spirit. I am here to assist you in reclaiming your power, while also equipping you with the skills to take back your life following destructive events, thoughts, or a mental health crisis and/or diagnosis. I am a firm believer that we are all precious, and each of us brings a light to the world. I look forward to helping you discover your light so that you can rise like a Phoenix from the ashes into the life that you deserve.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Borderline Personality Disorder and Me

by Ashley Nestler, MSW
Community//

Tips for Managing Borderline Personality Disorder Symptoms in Relationships

by Mike Souheil
Jorg Greuel/ Getty Images
Well-Being//

Why Are Impulsive Behaviors So Hard to Control?

by Dr. Samantha Rodman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.