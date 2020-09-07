The War Between Career & Mental Health: How to Take Charge

Working from home in times of COVID-19 is tricky – one minute you’re brimming with happiness and the next moment, you undergo an identity crisis. You feel you’re not doing enough. But let me tell you, you’re not alone. This phase is one of the most unpredictable pandemics till date – and it has unarguably altered the way we work and live.

From virtual meetings to energy-draining work hours and financial management, there’s a lot that needs to be taken care of. But wait, take a step back and talk to yourself – check your mental health. Are you feeling as fine as you tell your colleagues on Monday mornings? In spite of giving 12-hours to your productive self, do you think your hobbies are not getting as much attention as they could?

I get it. Mental health might be challenging – but it’s never a weakness. Here are a few activities you can take up to feel productive on a regular basis –

– Sounds too cliché, right? Once you master it, there’s no going back. Everybody thinks of it as just a mindful approach to a healthier life. But meditation can certainly help individuals connect with their higher selves. Besides, it can create a shield against COVID-19 – remember, every good thing happens when you’re consistent! Learn courses – Take certifications, online classes, learn from your peers, but learn. For example, if you’re a coder, learn SEO; or if you love fashion, take up that online course you’ve been wanting to take! This is one way you’d never sleep with an unsettling feeling. Stagnancy leads to anxiety and consequentially, it all boils down to bad mental health.

Let Your Spirit Win Over Covid

These times are tough coupled up with anxiety and pressure of falling sick and managing a lot of things together. Well, everyone who is not just handling the day-to-day chores but at the same time, thriving for a life transition, it’s only natural to be worn out right now. Put your mental health above everything else and you shall be good.