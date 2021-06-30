The Wandering Into Japanese Plains: Henry Dixon Cowell

It has been written before, and it will be written, again. Music and land, go hand-in-hand. Can you imagine a composer, or musician, sitting in the midst of the field. Listening to the sounds of the wind, they design their composition in the way of nature’s sound. Nature becomes their palette, for the beautifying of the music scene. Would you imagine the very openness of a field? What a beauty it entails? Every spacing of the field feels Divine and relieving. There are different creative spaces, throughout the area. A musician or composer can go wild, in simply immersing within time and land.

So, imagine being a foreign traveler, having reached the open landscapes of Japan. The greenery is lush. Perhaps, in the distance, nearby, there are the surrounding areas of the island. It feels serene. It is serene. The watery sounds create an echo, which moves through the atmosphere. It is a Divine awakening. Somehow, nature grants us access to certain, musical features, which have been hidden from the human psyche. If only we could listen more, and release the ego. If only more artists surrendered to the testimony of nature’s genius.

For any musician, when moving to a foreign land, there is a fascinating guidance of artistry, which takes place. It’s the unfamiliarity, which makes the journey, even more rewarding. Having to navigate into another layer of richness-a deeper layer-the musician (or composer) is stretched into a level having never been explored into before. One can state that one’s is re-birthed in one’s musicianship. Through this we are humbled. There is no greater awakening than having experienced this new reality.

In the Japanese language, the term “Ongaku” means “music.” Of course more direct translations interpret it for meaning, “sound.” So, imagine an American composer composing a song, entitled “music,” based on his interpretation of Japanese landscapes. You have to imagine if he ever traveled to Japan. Did he sit among Japanese-Americans, during his California adventures? Conversing with them, all the while permitting his imagination to be grappled with. Did he taste their food, drink their culinary elixirs, and read the poetry from their lands? If so, what were such experiences like?

A 1957 performance of one American composer’s reflection of music in Japan permits the listener to imagine certain interactions. Hearing the piece sounds like an oasis. It provides the storyline of a foreign figure having walked into Japanese plains, or a collection of gardens. Choosing a location, which is suitable for him, he makes himself comfortable. For his has his work to do, and it begins with his listening to the winds and water’s of Japan. The musical artistry of “Ongaku,” is that it grapples with the imagination of a man walking upon a new territory. It is obviously, new! Furthermore, it creates a storyline in him having to adapt to these new plains; that he may envision (or re-create) whatever art forms are to be implemented in the piece.

There are treasures to bestow and meditations to be revealed, when it comes to becoming familiar with certain terrain. Any residue of rigidity are melted away. Yes. Even in the creation of a musical composition, there is a process of achieving musical wellness. So, in this journey into musical Japan, how well can you be?

Henry Dixon Cowell