The Wall America Needs Is Between Church and State

Over the last 36 years I have had a maddening, often abusive, relationship with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). As a gay man in America, whoever those nine justices are, they have had an enormous effect on my life, and my community.



I was just 21 years old in 1986, going to college in NYC when, in Justice Byron White’s majority opinion for the Supreme Court’s Hardwick v. Bowers, he compared homosexuality with adultery, incest, and sex crimes. Chief Justice Warren Burger had written in his concurring opinion “To hold that the act of homosexual sodomy is somehow protected as a fundamental right would be to cast aside millennia of moral teaching.” That disastrous decision was made as AIDS deaths were mounting, it was combustible, and we were in a fury.



Seventeen years later in 2003, I was already a father when the SCOTUS decision in Lawrence v. Texas overturned Hardwick v. Bowers, finding that lesbians and gay men have the same fundamental right to private sexual intimacy with another adult as heterosexuals do.



And then, in the profound marriage cases, United States v. Windsor in 2013 and Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, love didn’t win—it conquered.



When SCOTUS announced their ruling on June 15th, 2020 that “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.” I cried. Part sigh of relief, I had so braced myself for a smackdown that I savored being spared; part elation that after three years of an all-out war waged on us by the Trump/Pence administration, finally good news. My tears also flowed for all the people whose lives were ruined by being denied and blocked for decades from this simple, inalienable truth.



The fact that the majority opinion written by Associate Justice Gorsuch used textualism as its reasoning, the weapon so often used against us, made our victory even sweeter. And that the decision came amidst massive Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Lives Matter protests, fighting the structural racism that our country was crafted and codified on, added to my optimism that a major shift was on our horizon.



Andrew Sullivan heralded the decision in New York Magazine, writing, “Every single goal the gay-rights movement set out to achieve in my lifetime has now been won.”



He’s wrong. See why in my Advocate column “In Gay We Trust.”