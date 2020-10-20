The Voting clothing and accessories to get you ready for the 2020 Election

Michelle Obama’s “Vote” necklace from the Democratic National Convention kicked off the accessories frenzy to remind everyone to (please) VOTE on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Retailers – both big and small – are doing their part to help bring people to the polls. Many of us are not only eager to promote our rights to vote loud and proud, but to share with the world how critically important this election will be.

From limited edition merch to portions of proceeds being donated, below are 14 brands that are encouraging you to vote this upcoming election!

Anthropology Vote Tie-Dye Dog Bandana – Price: $28.00

Just in time for election season, this tie-dye bandana lets your pup send out an important reminder to vote this November.

BAGGU x I Am A Voter Triple Set – Price: $42.00

BAGGU’s set of 3 bags is part of Shopbop’s Style Support x I am a voter. collection. I am a voter. aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. BAGGU bags are also made from 40% recycled material and machine washable!

BEYONDYOGA I Am A Voter™ Leggings – Price: $97.00

A limited-edition collaboration, this high-waisted legging features an I Am a Voter™ graphic and long length, and is available in sizes XXS to XXL. 25% of all proceeds will be donated to support I Am a Voter™.

BYCHARI’s VOTE Necklace – Price: $295.00+

The necklace that started it all – BYCHARI’s coveted VOTE necklace. Their best-selling piece was designed for powerhouse women who let their voices be heard, especially at the polls. The VOTE necklace is available in 14K yellow, rose, and white gold in small, large, or diamond letters.

GAP Denim Adult Vote Mask – Price: $10.00

This GAP mask is made with soft, lightweight cotton so you’re covered-comfortably. GAP is proud to donate $25,000 of the mask sales to When We all Vote and Rock the Vote, two nonpartisan non-profits dedicated to promoting voter registration during the election year.

LINGUA FRANCA Cashmere Vote Crewneck Sweater – Price: $380.00

Leave it to LINGUA FRANCA to hand-stitch this awesome Cashmere Vote sweater! 10% of the proceeds from this collection will be donated to Higher Heights Leadership Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to strengthening Black women’s leadership capacity and civic participation. Due to the customization of these items, please allow 3 weeks for embroidery so order ASAP!

Madewell Vote Graphic Unisex Tee – Price: $39.50

Madewell is proud to donate 100 percent of the purchase price of this U.S.-made tee through November 3, 2020, to the American Civil Liberties Union and its mission to maintain and advance civil liberties, including the protection of the fundamental right to vote for all who are eligible. Together with donations from sales of the entire Vote collection, Madewell is donating a minimum of $750,000 to support the ACLU. This unisex style comes in a longer length with a more relaxed fit.

Maison Irem Vote Bracelet – Price: $35.00

This easygoing friendship bracelet, made in Guatemala, is a spin on a nostalgic style that’s easy to layer and handwoven with the word: VOTE.

MOTHER DENIM x I AM A VOTER Socks – Price: $24.00

Through December 31st, 2020, MOTHER will donate $5 from the purchase price of each MOTHER x I am a voter. sock sold on motherdenim.com, to I am a voter., a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Naturalizer Callie Boots – Price: $150.00

Hello, Callie! These #VOTE Boot are limited edition and keep you secure with its sky-high lace up system, a full-length zipper for easy entrance and an elevated heel to make this the ultimate bold bootie. These boots are available on Naturalizer.com and sizes from 6-11.

Poolside Straw Vote Tote Bag – Price: $75.00

Poolside’s limited edition VOTE bags were created as an important way to raise awareness for the upcoming election, and to inspire our community to VOTE. We have the opportunity to shape our future world, and that of our children. Accessorize your polling outfit and encourage others to exercise the right to VOTE. Each bag is handmade and hand embroidered by female artisans in Morocco. 10% of each purchase will be donated to I AM A VOTER.

Tali Gillette, “A United State”™ Collection – Price: $100+

Tali Gillette’s newest unisex collection, “A United State™,” features two different ring styles with the goal of inviting fellow Americans to open their minds to the wide range and diversity of the American voice. The “A United State™” ring is available in sterling silver and 14K Yellow, 14K Rose, 14K White Gold vermeil, as well as solid gold versions available in 18K Yellow, 18K Rose and 18K White Gold, with sizing from 5.50-9. TGFJ believes an open mind is the best accessory and The “A United State™” ring collection serves as a reminder of our ability to heal our fractures and join together for good. Pricing for the ring starts at $100 with 20% of proceeds, per ring, to be donated to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and will be available exclusively on her site.

UNCOMMON GOODS The Vote Necklace – Price: $50.00

In 1920, women were finally granted the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This necklace celebrates that anniversary and serves as a reminder that women can make great things happen. Clean and modern, in silver or brass, it blends the iconic female symbol with a call to action: vote. And $5 from every purchase of the Vote Necklace™ goes to support the League of Women Voters. So make like the suffragists and put on your necklace. Check those boxes. Change the future.

VERSEDskin x I AM A VOTER Headband – Price: $10.00

The number one step in your skincare routine? VOTE (and cleanse thoroughly with a non-stripping gentle cleanser). Now that we have your attention, we’re thrilled to announce our new limited-edition headband duo in partnership with I am a voter.® Sure, they’re great for holding your hair back while you mask and moisturize, but more importantly they’re here to help you spread the word about the importance of exercising your right to vote.