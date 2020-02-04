Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Vital Truth About Sleep You Can’t Ignore (Trust Me, I Tried.)

Research indicates many who chronically deprive themselves of sleep don't realize how they're affected.

By

Photo by S L on Unsplash

For years, I deprived myself of good sleep.

I was young. Ambitious. Ready and willing to take on the world. “Why waste so much time on sleep,” I thought to myself. There was so much that needed to be done, and I was convinced I could get by on four or five hours.

Of course, I wasn’t alone. The stories of famous entrepreneurs and other Type-A personalities that regularly pull all-nighters and survive on minimal sleep abound. In many cases, these people claim to function just as well, or even better, on less sleep.

But recent research indicates that many who chronically deprive themselves of sleep can’t accurately judge how this practice affects them.

The Research

new study in Brain and Behavior systematically analyzed brain patterns of 839 subjects.

Researchers from the University of Utah asked individuals how much sleep they reported over the previous month, and to report any daytime dysfunction they experienced. (Daytime dysfunction was defined as having trouble staying awake while driving, eating meals, or engaging in social activities and who also deny problems keeping up enthusiasm to get things done during the day.)

Subjects were then separated into groups based on their answers. Conventional sleepers were defined as those getting between seven and nine hours of sleep per night, with “short sleepers” reporting less than six hours per night.

The patients were then placed in a “functional MRI,” where they were closely observed.

What were the results?

Compared to conventional sleepers, the study reported that short sleepers showed signs of “diminished wakefulness,” even among subjects who denied dysfunction. Additionally, researchers found that short sleepers who denied daytime sleepiness had more difficulty staying awake in the MRI than those who recognize the ill effects of their sleeping habits.

“It can be hypothesized that short sleepers denying daytime dysfunction underestimate their true level of daytime sleepiness,” concluded the authors of the study.

Conclusion

Are you one of the 30% of working adults in the United States who routinely get six hours of sleep or less per night?

If so, chances are you’re underestimating the truly adverse effects of your sleeping habits. Consistently short sleep duration has been associated with lower cognitive performance, mood swings, weight gain, and even death at an earlier age.

As for me, everything changed after marrying my wife. As one who recognized the need for good and consistent rest, she influenced my sleeping habits profoundly.

And you know what?

I’ve never felt better.

Enjoy this post? Check out my book, EQ Applied, which uses fascinating research and compelling stories to illustrate what emotional intelligence looks like in everyday life.

A version of this article originally appeared on Inc.com.

Justin Bariso

Justin Bariso is an author and consultant who helps organizations think differently and communicate with impact. His book, "EQ Applied: The Real-World Guide to Emotional Intelligence," uses fascinating research, modern examples, and personal stories to illustrate how emotional intelligence works in real life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Image via Shutterstock
Sleep//

8 Common Sleep Myths Debunked

by Gigen Mammoser
how-to-fall-asleep
Community//

How to Fall Asleep Earlier: The Definitive Guide [Infographic Included]

by Lauren Holliday
Community//

Dr. Whitney Roban: “People aren’t taught WHY sleep is so important; This needs to change”

by Dr. William Seeds

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.