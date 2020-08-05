THE VEXATIONS OF SURVIVING ENTREPRENEURIAL CRISIS

In a time full of unknowns, expanding your network just isn’t the same since the current crisis had existing industries grasp for economic survival. With companies losing revenue resulting to people being furloughed over the first half of the year, these ongoing concerns about the lack of security may actually push people towards personal business ownership.

Businesses of today have to adapt to the new norm of which won’t go back to previous ways. While social distancing is deemed temporary, for a business to thrive, it needs to have other ways of operations besides the traditional way of interaction with its customers. If a business only has income based on a physical interaction, it will suffer regardless, when most businesses nowadays are online or courier-based.

Though many of these firms were already hemorrhaging way before the virus struck, there is also another side of entrepreneurship unveiling. There are some businesses that are surprisingly doing better now than before the pandemic, for the reason that the products and services they provide are beneficial to consumers at this time. For some, or probably a very small percentage, a chaotic time like this is a perfect opportunity to bring out ideas into a financial success.

A relatively high number of industrial organizations were lost in the insane and unwarranted lockdowns followed by the overreach by government agencies. Some simply didn’t have the necessity to adapt to the dystopian future where everything has to be delivered via courier. Cash flow stability can sink a company even if it is bringing in high revenues. The current economy has quite brought companies crashing down on that basis alone, guaranteed. More collateral damages will inevitably take place. Nowadays, entrepreneurs must come to terms with the fact that businesses will gradually take time to move forward.

This pandemic inflicted a huge amount of struggle for the entire world. It is a crucial strategy to strengthen mental resilience in elevating the pace to catch up with accelerating trends. With each difficult month, coping strategies are to be seriously applied for the economy to strive, optimistically hoping that these abysmal events will soon lead to great transformations.