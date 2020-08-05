Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THE VEXATIONS OF SURVIVING ENTREPRENEURIAL CRISIS

The Coronavirus outbreak has severely hit the economy, including major corporations around the world. Businesses find strategic ways as they grasp for economic survival.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In a time full of unknowns, expanding your network just isn’t the same since the current crisis had existing industries grasp for economic survival. With companies losing revenue resulting to people being furloughed over the first half of the year, these ongoing concerns about the lack of security may actually push people towards personal business ownership. 

Businesses of today have to adapt to the new norm of which won’t go back to previous ways. While social distancing is deemed temporary, for a business to thrive, it needs to have other ways of operations besides the traditional way of interaction with its customers. If a business only has income based on a physical interaction, it will suffer regardless, when most businesses nowadays are online or courier-based.

Though many of these firms were already hemorrhaging way before the virus struck, there is also another side of entrepreneurship unveiling. There are some businesses that are surprisingly doing better now than before the pandemic, for the reason that the products and services they provide are beneficial to consumers at this time. For some, or probably a very small percentage, a chaotic time like this is a perfect opportunity to bring out ideas into a financial success.

A relatively high number of industrial organizations were lost in the insane and unwarranted lockdowns followed by the overreach by government agencies. Some simply didn’t have the necessity to adapt to the dystopian future where everything has to be delivered via courier. Cash flow stability can sink a company even if it is bringing in high revenues. The current economy has quite brought companies crashing down on that basis alone, guaranteed. More collateral damages will inevitably take place. Nowadays, entrepreneurs must come to terms with the fact that businesses will gradually take time to move forward.

This pandemic inflicted a huge amount of struggle for the entire world. It is a crucial strategy to strengthen mental resilience in elevating the pace to catch up with accelerating trends. With each difficult month, coping strategies are to be seriously applied for the economy to strive, optimistically hoping that these abysmal events will soon lead to great transformations. 

    Regina Zarah Alviar

    A travel enthusiast and a professional content scribbler, Regina Zarah Alviar is an emerging writer with an optimistic aspiration to spark thousands of people around the globe through her written works and advocacies.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Shift Your Business During A Crisis

    by Jorge Alberto Lloreda
    Community//

    Looking Through the Magnifying Glass: How Small Businesses Can Transform to Sustain Beyond the Pandemic

    by An Phan
    Community//

    How Africans can flourish in a post-coronavirus world

    by Chude Jideonwo, Damola Morenikeji

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.