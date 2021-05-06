Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Value of “Messiness” in a Leadership Position

Undoubtedly, the year 2020 has been a roller coaster for employees and leaders, but it has drastically affected the leaders. From managing productivity to dealing with the stress threshold within the companies, the leaders have done a lot to survive and hence play a vital role in the company.

Since none of the companies or the general population faced such a pandemic crisis recently, the strategy had to be new yet different to compensate for the loss. Messy leaders were likely able to handle the slew of changes due to their various attributes.

Here are a few reasons why messy leaders are worth it.

Undiminished power of creativity

Leaders generally are role models for their employees. They are always looked up to in case of any problem the employees encounter, but the leaders do not underestimate the power of “not knowing.” They do not make themselves or establish themselves as a perfect example because this tends to diminish the power of creativity within.

Leaders who believe that they do not have answers to every situation build new boundaries of creativity for themselves and their employees. Remember that an orderly individual may have self-imposed boundaries, while messy leaders may continue moving forward and being flexible.

Focusing More on the Outcomes

It became difficult to survive through the pandemic in 2020 due to the reluctant approach towards change. Hence, the leaders took help from the past as to how to work in the future.

Past experiences did not offer as much help as none of the companies was struck by the crisis caused by the pandemic before. In addition to this, the CEOs believed that change is constant, and as such, one should implement aspects that would help get to the subsequent immediate outcome to ensure survival.

Messy leaders were available for change. Indeed, because they were available for change, they were available to move without being stuck in an event like the pandemic. They were readily adaptable to new conditions of change.

Compassion over Mere Professionalism

According to Gallup Poll, reports of daily worry the full-time workers increased from 37 percent in 2019 to 60 percent in 2020. As the employees were stuck emotionally, financially, and physically by the 2020 pandemic, professional talk with the employees would not comfort as much. The messy leaders leaped forward with courage, talked, and discussed emotion with their employees.

The messy leaders reached out to their employees, discussing with them and promoting compassion over mere professionalism. Leaders were much aware of how their business could be affected by an emotional trauma of an employee.

Although such talks might be challenging to initiate yet are essential, the messy leaders understood the value and implemented it.

    Kevin Mauermann, President at The Mauermann Group

    As President of The Mauermann Group, Kevin Mauermann continues to use his past education and prior work experience to grow sales and customer relationships. He has proven himself as a successful leader who is able to manage a diverse team of individuals while consistently growing sales. 

     

    Kevin is inspired by individuals who inspire change in an authentic way. He admires creativity and those who chase after success without taking advantage of others. These attributes have largely impacted the way Kevin chooses to lead, which is a large part of what has led to his own success.

