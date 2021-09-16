Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Value of ‘Cognitive Diversity’

Today’s organizations face complex environments and need to make decisions regarding areas of strategic importance. Cognitive diversity is an important yet often overlooked element in successful decision-making processes. Individuals possess different views and opinions on issues based on their unique experiences and contextual knowledge. The broader the range of different types and amounts of cognitive diversity within […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Roger Blake MD

Today’s organizations face complex environments and need to make decisions regarding areas of strategic importance. Cognitive diversity is an important yet often overlooked element in successful decision-making processes.

Individuals possess different views and opinions on issues based on their unique experiences and contextual knowledge. The broader the range of different types and amounts of cognitive diversity within a group, the better will be the decision-making process.

Defining Cognitive Diversity
A team that emphasizes cognitive diversity is one that is more likely to use a wide range of different views, opinions and expertise to determine their outcome. Cognitive diversity can be defined as the different perspectives of individuals within a group. Cognitive diversity is not just based on demographics, although this may often play a part.

Cognitive diversity can be thought of as one element, along with other factors such as experience or education, that contribute to the team’s overall problem-solving ability.

Examples of Cognitive Diversity
Cognitive diversity can be intuitively understood by looking at some of the different forms it may take. An individual’s cultural background is one example of cognitive diversity within an organization.

The premise underlying this form of cognitive diversity is that any given situation or problem has multiple meanings depending on the cultural context in which it is interpreted.

Two individuals from different cultural backgrounds will view the same situation differently, based on their culture’s distinct way of thinking about the world.

People within organizations often possess other forms of cognitive diversity as well. These include educational or technical experiences that others may not have, and this variability can be beneficial for coming up with innovative solutions.

Another type of cognitive diversity is the sharing and leveraging of different experiences within a group. This helps to put an individual’s experience into context or compare it with others’ similar experiences to view something from a new perspective.

Their different experiences may allow them to view a situation from a unique perspective, resulting in better decisions.

Cognitive Collaboration
Cognitive diversity is a vital element for any successful group and will lead to better cognitive collaboration. Cognitive collaboration occurs when two or more individuals put their knowledge together to solve a problem.

Cognitive diversity is an essential aspect for any group, team or business because it allows everyone to develop a solution that may not have been possible with just one perspective.

The more different ways of thinking that are present in a group, the greater the chance for cognitive diversity and thus, better problem-solving.

Originally published on RogerBlakeMD.net

    roger blake md headshot

    Roger Blake MD, Founder & Owner at Blake Surgical Association

    From a very young age, Roger Blake MD knew he wanted to become a physician. Not only was he fascinated by the very idea of doctors and hospitals, but he also held a deep desire to help others receive the level of care they needed. As a result, Roger followed the path toward becoming the board-certified surgeon he is today, graduating from the University of Miami with his MD in 1994. After completing his second residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Roger founded Blake Surgical Association, which he has owned and operated since 2004.

    As the founder and CEO of Blake Surgical Association in Cleveland, Mississippi, Roger Blake MD has over two decades of surgical and general medical experience and has dedicated his life to helping others who are less fortunate than himself. He is also passionate about other peoples’ healthcare rights and is a renowned public speaker.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Cognitive Diversity in the Workplace, and How Different Perspectives Can Benefit Everyone

    by Rosina De Palma
    Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Why Your Diversity and Inclusion Strategy Should Consider More Than Gender and Background

    by Karyn Twaronite
    Community//

    Diversity and Inclusion, Building Ideas and Growing From Within. A Brief Review.

    by Roberta Pryor
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.