The Value in Starting from Where You are

Each of us can find our own source of comfort and strength from within.

In today’s world, our sense of certainty about many things has been lost. What does feel certain, is the cloud of uncertainty that hovers over the moments up ahead.

Sure, the sun still rises and sets. The birds still sing their song. The pitter-patter of raindrops continues to be a soothing sound. We can settle in, knowing winter storms are sure to come around before long.

But the impulse to wonder about tomorrow, begs the question: will this uncertainty ever end? No matter how we ask, this impossible query only robs us of the comfort and bliss in the moments we are in.

If what we truly long for is a sense of certainty about our world, it’s probably best to ease up on circling around this question again and again. Nobody knows what’s around the bend – it’s silly to imagine that we ever thought we did.

Each of us can find our own source of comfort and strength from within. It’s simply a matter of starting from this moment right now that you’re in.

Here are 7 simple ways to start from where you are:

1. Start from where you are: when your thoughts and worries feel all jumbled in your mind, take 3 slow, deep breaths in and out. Breathe in and slowly out. Inhale in, exhale out.

2. Start from where you are: when you feel anxious and it’s challenging to let go, look around you and find 3 things you can see, 3 things you can touch, 3 things you can hear, and 3 things you can smell.

3. Start from where you are: when you start to feel an uncomfortable emotion, and your urge is to make it go away by distracting yourself with technology, see what shifts if you allow yourself to sit for a few minutes in your discomfort. See what your emotion might be trying to teach you. It’s okay to feel your feelings. You are not your feelings – you are so much more.  

4. Start from where you are: when you feel impatient or agitated and you want to scream – scream! Then take one step forward from where you are. Unless you’re on the edge of a cliff – best not to step forward in that case. Give yourself permission to turn around and go the other way when you know that’s what’s in your best interest.  

5. Start from where you are: when you feel guilty, like you’re letting the world down, ask yourself this question: who made me ruler of the world? Wait, what?! You mean, you’re not responsible for the world’s problems and solutions to said problems? Oh, sweet relief! You’re human, for the love of all things good in this world, give yourself permission to be human. Give yourself compassion for being on a human journey. Start by giving yourself a hug right now.

6. Start from where you are: when you feel like you’re rushing around and never have time for what’s important to you, it’s time to sit down and write down what’s important to you. Get clear and then get in the driver’s seat of your life. Say no to more things that aren’t important and yes to things that are. One-by-one, step-by-step you’ll begin crafting your life in a way that feels good and right to you.

7. Start from where you are: When you just can’t seem to let go of that nagging question: will this uncertainty ever end? It’s time to take stock of all that is right and good in the world. Take in a sunrise or sunset. Go puddle jumping. Notice the birds. Feel the gentle breeze on your skin. Phone a good friend, have a good laugh. Turn on music, listen and move. If you can do any of those things, you are blessed and that’s for certain. Our life journey is what we make of it. When we focus too much on what might be coming next, we lose the opportunity of savoring what’s before us right now. We can always come back to this, and make our own reasons why life is a gift. It begins when we start from where we are.

You’ve got this!  

Article originally published on emilymadill.com

Emily Madill, Author, Thrive Global's Editor-at-large, Certified Professional Coach and mom of boys.

Emily Madill is an author and certified professional coach with a BA in business and psychology. Emily is one of Thrive Global's Editors-at-large.

She has published 11 titles in the area of self-development and empowerment, both for children and adults. You can find her writing in Chicken Soup for the Soul:Think Positive for Kids; Thrive Global; The Huffington Post; TUT. com; Best Self Magazine; MindBodyGreen; The Muse; WellthyLiving.ca; TinyBuddha; Aspire Magazine and others.

Emily has a private coaching practice and an online program offering courses that support women to create lasting habits around self-love and self-awareness. She lives on Vancouver Island, Canada, with her husband and two sons. Learn more at: emilymadill.com

