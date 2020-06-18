The Value in Heart-Centered Leading

We are love, looking for a place to happen.

On our human quest, it’s expected we’ll lose our way.

When we lose our way, we disconnect from our heart-centered place—our true human nature.

When we lose our way, we forget what we are made of—what we are all made of. Turning away from our true nature throws all aspects of life out of balance.

Actions that stem from this chaotic place can only bring a sense of discord. This imbalance, this dissonance, is our call home to our heart’s center. But we aren’t being summoned simply to find comfort in the stories we tell ourselves or the beliefs we’ve adopted along the way. We are called to bind to the love we are made of.

When we turn toward the love that exists within us, our next steps feel right on a cellular level.

Here are some reminders I’ve been drawing on to lead from a heart-centered place. Perhaps they may resonate with you on your journey.

Love is Receptive

When we are called out on our lack of humanity and love, the solution isn’t reactivity. Love isn’t reactive. Love is receptive.

Leading from a heart-centered place means being receptive and curious. It’s about learning to move forward with love.

Love is Forgiving

The act of forgiveness isn’t about accepting the unacceptable. Love doesn’t require anyone to cower so that others feel powerful and worthy.

Leading from a heart-centered place is accepting and loving the human you are. It’s about forgiving yourself for all the times you turned your back on yourself to make others feel okay.

Forgiving from a place of love means saying, “I will no longer be held hostage by the actions of others. I honor my worth as a human being.”

Love is Still

Much like the moon—always there, whether or not we open our eyes—love is a quiet and powerful force. Love doesn’t need to shout to be heard. It’s a grounded power to which we can tether ourselves or not.

Leading from a heart-centered place is about the small, consistent ways we show up each day. It’s about intentionally grounding ourselves in our humanity. It’s about awakening to the idea that we are love, looking for a place to happen.

When more of us choose to return to our heart’s center, the expectation that we will lose our way will start to fade. Eventually, with more heart-centered leadership, leading from love will become the new norm.

That’s a world worth leaving behind—one with a legacy of love.

How will you lead your life and legacy?

Article originally published on emilymadill.com