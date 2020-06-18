Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Value in Heart-Centered Leading

It’s about learning to move forward with love.

By
Image Licensed from Shutterstock
Image Licensed from Shutterstock

We are love, looking for a place to happen.

On our human quest, it’s expected we’ll lose our way.

When we lose our way, we disconnect from our heart-centered place—our true human nature.

When we lose our way, we forget what we are made of—what we are all made of. Turning away from our true nature throws all aspects of life out of balance.

Actions that stem from this chaotic place can only bring a sense of discord. This imbalance, this dissonance, is our call home to our heart’s center. But we aren’t being summoned simply to find comfort in the stories we tell ourselves or the beliefs we’ve adopted along the way. We are called to bind to the love we are made of.

When we turn toward the love that exists within us, our next steps feel right on a cellular level.

Here are some reminders I’ve been drawing on to lead from a heart-centered place. Perhaps they may resonate with you on your journey.

Love is Receptive

When we are called out on our lack of humanity and love, the solution isn’t reactivity. Love isn’t reactive. Love is receptive.

Leading from a heart-centered place means being receptive and curious. It’s about learning to move forward with love. 

Love is Forgiving

The act of forgiveness isn’t about accepting the unacceptable. Love doesn’t require anyone to cower so that others feel powerful and worthy.

Leading from a heart-centered place is accepting and loving the human you are. It’s about forgiving yourself for all the times you turned your back on yourself to make others feel okay.

Forgiving from a place of love means saying, “I will no longer be held hostage by the actions of others. I honor my worth as a human being.”   

Love is Still

Much like the moon—always there, whether or not we open our eyes—love is a quiet and powerful force. Love doesn’t need to shout to be heard. It’s a grounded power to which we can tether ourselves or not.

Leading from a heart-centered place is about the small, consistent ways we show up each day. It’s about intentionally grounding ourselves in our humanity. It’s about awakening to the idea that we are love, looking for a place to happen.   

When more of us choose to return to our heart’s center, the expectation that we will lose our way will start to fade. Eventually, with more heart-centered leadership, leading from love will become the new norm.

That’s a world worth leaving behind—one with a legacy of love.

How will you lead your life and legacy?

Article originally published on emilymadill.com

Emily Madill, Author, Thrive Global’s Editor-at-large, Certified Professional Coach and mom of boys.

Emily Madill is an author and certified professional coach with a BA in business and psychology. Emily is one of Thrive Global's Editors-at-large.

She has published 11 titles in the area of self-development and empowerment, both for children and adults. You can find her writing in Chicken Soup for the Soul:Think Positive for Kids; Thrive Global; The Huffington Post; TUT. com; Best Self Magazine; MindBodyGreen; The Muse; WellthyLiving.ca; TinyBuddha; Aspire Magazine and others.

Emily has a private coaching practice and an online program offering courses that support women to create lasting habits around self-love and self-awareness. She lives on Vancouver Island, Canada, with her husband and two sons. Learn more at: emilymadill.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Purpose//

What creates success in 21st century?

by Angela Kambouris
Purpose//

It’s Time to Choose Gratitude

by Aliza Bloom Robinson
Community//

We Came Back From Being A Lost Cause Relationship

by Rohini Ross

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.