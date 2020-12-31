Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Urge to Compare: Ripping off the 2020 Rearview Mirror

What My 2020 Summer Off-Grid Taught Me About Comparison

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Comparison is the thief of joy

Theodore Roosevelt

The above quote is credited to the 26th President of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt, and is one of my favorites.

Comparison vs Goals

Now, I’m not talking about the good kind of comparison here. Where you set a healthy attainable goal and stick to it. Nope, you know what kind of comparison I’m talking about here.

The TOXIC kind.

The kind we are bombarded with every day.

Am I enough of the following:

  • sexy
  • thin
  • attractive
  • successful
  • wealthy
  • youthful
  • and the list goes on and on

And the standard constantly changes. What was hot last week is now meh.

Remember when I started building my author platform for my to support marketing my book.

You NEED to be on social media! You have to have a platform!

Okay, great.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram…got it.

Now?

What you’re not on TikTok too? That’s where EVERYONE is! You’re not on Pinterest? How do you expect to sell any books.

There is a constant treadmill, an ever dangling carrot.

At some point, I still have to write.

And then there’s the bullet points I mentioned above. I can’t even open my media feed without getting bombarded with ads about what I need to do to:

  • look
  • feel
  • act

My BEST!

That’s why it was so great to unplug for almost the whole summer of 2020.

    Daniella Shepard

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Roosevelt Was Wrong, Comparison is Not the Thief of Joy

    by Scott Wilhite
    Community//

    Social Media: The Thief Of Joy

    by Angela Kambouris
    Man in shite shirt, blue jeans and red backpack, sitting down holding a skateboard
    Community//

    How to overcome comparison

    by Justin Aldridge

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.