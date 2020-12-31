The Urge to Compare: Ripping off the 2020 Rearview Mirror

Comparison is the thief of joy Theodore Roosevelt

The above quote is credited to the 26th President of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt, and is one of my favorites.

Comparison vs Goals

Now, I’m not talking about the good kind of comparison here. Where you set a healthy attainable goal and stick to it. Nope, you know what kind of comparison I’m talking about here.

The TOXIC kind.

The kind we are bombarded with every day.

Am I enough of the following:

sexy

thin

attractive

successful

wealthy

youthful

and the list goes on and on

And the standard constantly changes. What was hot last week is now meh.

Remember when I started building my author platform for my to support marketing my book.

You NEED to be on social media! You have to have a platform!

Okay, great.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram…got it.

Now?

What you’re not on TikTok too? That’s where EVERYONE is! You’re not on Pinterest? How do you expect to sell any books.

There is a constant treadmill, an ever dangling carrot.

At some point, I still have to write.

And then there’s the bullet points I mentioned above. I can’t even open my media feed without getting bombarded with ads about what I need to do to:

look

feel

act

My BEST!

That’s why it was so great to unplug for almost the whole summer of 2020.