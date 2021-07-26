The Unvarnished Truth about Hypnotherapy and Motivation

If you need motivation for any aspect of your life, hypnotherapy may be the way to achieve it. Admittedly, hypnotherapy is a field riddled with controversy, but if you’ve already tried everything without success, why shouldn’t you take a chance on it?

The Truth about Hypnosis

Although hypnosis is occasionally used by practitioners in the field of science and medicine, its effects – and its existence even – are still questioned. The British Society of Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis, however, has a fairly good explanation for the theory.

According to the said organization, hypnosis occurs when a person is relaxed to the extent that his attention can be directed and limited to the suggestions being made by the therapist.

Bearing that in mind, if those suggestions were focused on motivation then the person under hypnosis might find it easier to achieve motivation because from that point forward, his unconscious will work on his goals whether he likes it or not and whether he’s aware of it or not.

How Hypnotherapy Works

Hypnotherapy, in various ways, can be considered as a type of psychotherapy. Hypnotherapy commences when a patient is induced into a state of hypnosis. When a person is hypnotized, he isn’t unconscious but he isn’t fully conscious either. Rather, his subconscious is awakened and his awareness is enhanced. More to the point, his awareness is programmable, and that’s when hypnotherapy comes to play.

If, for instance, you have certain fears you wish to be extinguished, a hypnotherapist will work with your subconscious to find the source of fears and the solution for it. The same goes for therapy. A hypnotherapist will work with your subconscious to give you whatever you need in order to motivate yourself to achieve your goals.

What You Should Know about Hypnotherapy and Motivation

Hypnotherapy cannot work for everyone, even if your goal is to simply make a person more motivated. It is imperative that any misconception about hypnotherapy be rectified in order for the therapy to work.

All kinds of hypnosis work.

This is patently untrue. There are different ways for a hypnotherapist to put a patient under hypnosis. Consequently, the effectiveness of the method will depend on the patient’s personality as well as the nature of his problem and the required solution.

Sometimes, a patient may respond more when the hypnotherapist is offering certain rewards when the desired action is performed. In other cases, a patient may prefer to simply hear words of encouragement.

Not everyone can be hypnotized.

Surprisingly enough, everyone actually can be hypnotized but the level of which their subconscious is awakened varies. Several factors could be the reason behind this. For one thing, the wrong choice of environment or setting may make it more difficult for a person to become and stay hypnotized. Naturally, the amount of experience and degree of expertise of the hypnotherapist is also important.

Hypnotherapy has something to do with the occult.

Again, this is untrue. REM or Rapid Eye Movement is a process that helps you sleep and hypnotherapy simply and deliberately utilizes the same technique to put you under hypnosis. It may not be an exact science but neither does it have anything to do with the occult.

Ultimately, the only way for you to find out whether hypnotherapy can give you the motivation you need is to try it out for yourself. When you do, you probably won’t regret it.