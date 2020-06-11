Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Unmasking of a Long-Standing Pandemic

Life as we had been living it had disappeared. Sports suspended, schools closed, jobs lost, and social gatherings, and travel, postponed indefinitely. Even beauty salon and barbershop appointments were off our then, mostly vacant calendars. Unless your job was one of those deemed essential, and then you were risking your life, and perhaps the lives […]

By

Life as we had been living it had disappeared. Sports suspended, schools closed, jobs lost, and social gatherings, and travel, postponed indefinitely. Even beauty salon and barbershop appointments were off our then, mostly vacant calendars. Unless your job was one of those deemed essential, and then you were risking your life, and perhaps the lives of your loved ones everyday as you served the larger community. Some tried new hobbies, others distracted themselves with television series reruns, or took on new assignments like home schooling their children, or learning to do their work in new ways, at home using on-line platforms.

Eventually most all worship services and milestones like birthdays, graduations, and funerals were experienced through the tiny screens of our electronic devices. As the numbers of reported deaths climbed, through it all, hung the threat and anticipatory grief of possible death from the Covid19 virus pandemic. So, for these and other reasons, as a nation we paid attention when we saw the video, repeatedly – of a black man, George Floyd, being murdered on the streets of Minneapolis by police officers, while bystanders pleaded with the officers to stop restricting his airways. His words, particularly the expression “I can’t breathe,” resonated in our often too short memory banks, reminding us that we had heard those words before. In fact, in way too many similar situations that resulted in the same outcome, the death of a black man at the hands of his captors. 

This time however, the attention span of the public and the 24/7 news cycles of the media did not move on after a few days of public outrage and calls for justice for Black Americans. Stopped in our tracks by this atrocity, in horror at the insensitive responses of our president, we have been listening more deeply and learning more fully of the pattern of systemic racism that operates in all the institutions of our country.

As young people of color, joined by people of all ages and races have taken to the streets to call for real change and a search for lasting solutions, ­–the undercurrent of this long-standing pandemic is being outed and confirmed. Often in the past public opinion has focused on the property damage that sometimes accompanies lawful protests, and withheld support for actions demanded by “Black Anger.”But, as Barbara Holmes, faculty member at The Center for Action and Contemplation suggests, “sometimes the anger of Black folks is resistance but, more often it is grief.” And the pain of this intergenerational grief calls those of us who are compassionate with its sufferers, to join Black Americans in taking actions that will end this pandemic. Healing Black Grief means changing the larger world and its practices so that this type of injustice ends here with this generation.  

For a further exploration of this topic join us for the Art of Grieving: Towards a Well-Lived Lived Thursday June 11th at 7 pm eastern on line at the Reimagine Festival Life, Loss and Love 

 Love to have you join us. Here’s the link to register 

ReImagine Life, Love & Loss Festival

Sunday, June 14th 4pm EST/3pm CST/2pm MST/1pm PST

Join us for an hour of playful body wisdom, exformation, and radical self-care tools & techniques taught by two dancing social workers. Learn the five skills of Self-Care – with a deeper dive into one each week through June 14th, 2020.See all of the ReImagine Events & Register here:https://letsreimagine.org/3780/radical-self-care-during-a-pandemic-interplay-1

Tuesday, June 16th at 11:30am EST/10:30am CST/9:30am MST/8:30am PST Join two dancing social workers and authors Christine & Sheila for their weekly class for radical self-care and a chance to play with tools and techniques for resilience & well-being.Register here:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArf-yrqTspGNxgj6P8pBTRqZ5UTaUGvcMU

Sheila K Collins, PhD, Speaker, Author, Coach & Consultant at Sheila K Collins, PhD

Sheila K. Collins believes that life’s toughest challenges call us out to discover our better selves. In facing such challenges as grief, loss, illness, death of a loved one, or large scale losses such as fires, floods, and pandemics, we become who we truly are. Her writing, keynote speaking, and improvisational artist performances, contain thought-provoking discoveries of ways to deal with the tough challenges life asks of us so that we become stronger and more resilient from having met them.

Her award-winning book, Warrior Mother: Fierce Love, Unbearable Loss and the Rituals that Heal tells of her journeys with two of her three adult children and her best friend through their life-threatening illnesses and deaths and of the rituals that helped her family to heal. Using her background as a social work professor, therapist, and performance artist, Dr. Collins demonstrates in her presentations, workshops, and writing how art-based tools have helped her and can help others get through life’s toughest challenges.

Sheila currently directs the Wing & A Prayer Pittsburgh Players, an InterPlay-based improvisational performance troupe whose mission is to assist arts and human service organizations in achieving their noble purposes. In collaboration with community nonprofits, the group has developed programs and performances to address such tough topics as ending the stigma of mental illness, changing the race dance, and saying No More to gender violence. She travels nationally and internationally assisting individuals and organizations to tell their stories in trans-forming ways. Her blog Dancing With Everything is on her website https://sheilakcollins.com/

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

We Did It Before and We Can Do It Again

by Sheila K Collins, PhD
Community//

Pandemic Parenting: When Your Child Worries About The World by Renu Persaud PhD

by Renu Persaud
The caps and gown- something the Class of 2020 won&#039;t experience.
Thrive Global on Campus//

The Year Without Graduation

by Jill A. Johnson-Young, LCSW

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.