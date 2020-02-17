Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Shabbat: A Day of Rest//

The Unexpected Connection Between Yoga and Shabbat

An ancient weekly practice can change the way you live your life, no matter your religion.

By
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Judaism’s ancient treasure of Shabbat can be mined the way Hindu and Buddhist treasures have been mined to gift to the west yoga, meditation and mindfulness.  It’s time.

Every year, more young and old use time-honored methods to increase health, awareness and inner peace.  These practices are taught without regard for beliefs.  One doing yoga stretches need not believe in karma or rebirth to benefit.  So too with meditation and mindfulness.  Their popularity is booming because it works.

Rewards of Shabbat are available for all, also without regard for beliefs or religious narrative. 

For thousands of years, Shabbat as a day of rest has been practiced weekly from Friday sundown to Saturday sundown.  Rest has an expansive definition in Judaism, focusing one’s attention on nature and what humanity has not created.  Rest involves refraining from taking actions that override nature.  Lighting a fire has traditionally been avoided on Shabbat because it’s humanity’s creation of light. 

With the advent of technology, a practice of Shabbat is to unplug — abstaining from your cell phone, computer and TV.  Taking off once a week from being wired can be radical but just what we need.

Traditionally, a delicious Shabbat meal is shared with family and guests, along with wisdom, song and laughter. Others celebrate Shabbat by taking a walk, reading a book, marveling at wonders of our world, or simply taking alone time. 

Going off the grid weekly can make you feel revived and rejuvenated to tackle a new week. 

The time is ripe to universalize ancient, effective and enriching practices of Shabbat. After all, not to work on Shabbat works.

    Daniel Ben-Zvi, Mediator

    Daniel Ben-Zvi is a Mediator who wages peace.  He is founder of the annual City of Los Angeles Mediation Awareness Week.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    How Mindfulness Can Help Deepen Your Shabbat Experience

    by My Jewish Learning
    Shutterstock
    Shabbat: A Day of Rest//

    How Shabbat Taught Me the Unexpected Power of Not Doing Something

    by Rabbi Rebecca W. Sirbu
    Well-Being//

    Shabbat is for Everyone & Here is Why

    by Tammy Brook

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.