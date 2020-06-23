30 Of The Very Best Self-Care Practices To Live By

Here, I share with you the ultimate self-care guide ; the very best habits and routines that will forever be how you care for your individual needs. You might not yet realize just how important self-care is, until you experience for yourself just how much better you feel, and how self-sufficient and resilient you become when you give back to yourself; and its how you do this that is so important.

Self-care is how you nourish and sustain yourself. It is these practical habits that ensure that you have what is needed to care for yourself in the best possible way.

With the world ever-changing to support a new way of life for us all; of bringing to the forefront the need for self-care and practices that support and sustain our health and well being, now is the perfect time to invest in taking care of your every need.

With many personal services that we had come to rely on still closed at the time of writing this, we are being made to re-examine how we have been caring for our self; and what we can do now rather than wait; to bring into our life what important and even sacred self-care practices will nourish us; and to know that in providing this to our self, we feel more capable, self-sufficient, and in control.

As you apply self-care and also self-love practices, you ensure that you are living at your best, you boost your confidence and self-esteem, and the value that you hold in your self.

While caregivers are essential in the initial part of life to provide our every need; to be truly autonomous and independent, we must be self-responsible for our care and well being and to provide what is needed for our self.

Let’s begin with some new ideas about self-care that empower you to take notice:

The idea of self-love substantiates this care. You are motivated to care for yourself because you matter. Self-care implies autonomy; you don’t rely on others to fulfill your needs because you understand that this is not sustainable.

If self-care is a high priority, it will serve you as an fundamental pillar of self-esteem and self-worth; Your self-care habits will encourage other healthy behaviours and ego strengths.

“Ego strengths” are your emotional resilience and the positive ways in which you experience yourself in the world.

With healthy self-care habits in place, you are better able to manage stress and less likely to experience burnout. When I work with clients, we naturally discuss healthy ego strengths and how this is important for self-worth. Ideally, you need a healthy balance between thinking well of yourself and being self-confident; and without inflated pride or conceitedness.

To have self-care is to provide your needs objectively, together with healthy self-esteem that allows you to care for and value yourself. You can also enhance your current level of self-esteem and self-worth by investing time and initiative daily; and as you implement what helpful habits and practices will honour your needs and be self-sustaining.

Think of self-care as the daily attention and love that you give to yourself.

When you take care of your needs, you feel nourished, content, in balance and this supports your ability to feel at peace. Self-care builds resilience in times of challenge. Self-care is self-love. When you identify what nourishes and feeds your soul, and as you provide this for yourself, you feel loved.

It’s important to assess how much self-care you give, especially if you have recently (or if you have for a prolonged time), felt emotionally or physically drained or exhausted. Self-care is also a learned behaviour. We are shown how to do this early in our lives as it is modelled by our caregivers and taught to us. You may need to teach yourself self-care if it is something that you have not learned.

As self-care becomes a naturally occurring daily habit, your positive feelings about yourself grow immensely; and you feel autonomous as you are able to care for your needs.

Herein is your ultimate list of 30 ways to practice self-care, beginning now:

To curate more items and to personalize your self-care habits and routine, make a list of activities that you enjoy. Include these into your daily schedule to bring more self-care and self-love into your life. 💜

I’ve also included here a link for your ultimate self-care guide as a pdf. Within the pdf are links to all of the resources that I mention throughout this episode. Each item in the pdf is also labelled to identify what basic self-care need you are addressing; whether physical, psychological, emotional or spiritual.

These are not in order of importance because all are fundamental to your self-care habits and best practices.

There you have it: 30 of the best practices for your ultimate self-care guide. Please remember you can download this list; and please share it with those you love. My recommendation is that you begin with 2 or 3 from this list that resonate most with you. You will soon be on your way to feeling nourished, and your needs cared for; and you will be happier and more resilient in your life. I wish for you to have an ultimate self-care routine always; and to feel it support you in the rest of your life. Sending you all of my love always. Namaste! xo

“When self-care is a high priority, you feel happy; as your needs continue to be met, you have greater resources from which to support and soothe yourself. Self-care empowers you, knowing that you are self-sufficient and able to care for you needs.” – dorothy

*If you have a question or if you would like my guidance or help, please reach out to me. You can find me at: dorothyratusny.com.

For a little more self-care practice, please enjoy this guided meditation. It will give you helpful ideas for how you can practice greater self-love.