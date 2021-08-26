The Ultimate Secret Of Paul Haarman offers some advice about taking care of your wellness and wellbeing during Covid19

Almost all discussions about Covid19 revolve around protecting us from the disease but protecting our mental health is of equal importance because poor mental health will hinder our efforts to stay healthy, feels Paul Haarman. Our lives have turned 360 degrees after the pandemic due to various restrictions of physical movements that have become necessary to protect us from the deadly coronavirus.

Every moment we step out of our home, the need to take measured and cautious steps makes us feel jittery. Added to this are the tasks related to maintaining high hygiene standards like wearing masks in public and washing hands frequently with soap, and maintaining physical distancing makes us feel as if tied up in knots. The uneasiness of coming to terms with the new normal is becoming too stressful, and the mental fatigue that sets in affects metabolism and makes us feel sick.

But here are ways to take better care of your overall health by reducing mental stress.

Be mindful of what you eat, advises Paul Haarman

What you eat matters most during the pandemic because it is imperative to ensure that your menu includes only good food rich in nutrition and provides a balanced diet. Be careful about the items you put in your shopping bag at the grocery and vegetable stores so that you can prepare meals that have the right amount of starch, protein, and produce. Always focus on your dietary goals when picking up food items at the stores. In addition to canned products and grains, buy enough fresh fruits and vegetables, including leafy vegetables. Ensure that the canned foods have a low amount of salt, added sugars, and saturated fat.

Stay fit

Never skip your schedule of daily exercises at home. If you cannot do it daily, never miss out on any opportunity to engage in some physical activity, advises Paul Haarman. Staying physically active at home will reduce anxiety and stress by diverting the mind to other interesting things instead of worrying about the state of life that you are passing through. The brief mental diversion goes a long way to cheer you up and lift your spirits. Simple exercises like burpees, sit-ups, back extensions, squats, and plank are easy to perform in small spaces without any equipment or aids.

Sleep and stress reduction

Mental stress disturbs sleep patterns, but you must get enough sleep to rejuvenate your mind and helps the body recover from stress. Calming your mind will help to stay in better control of the situations that you might face. Try Yoga and meditation to remove mental stress, and to learn about the techniques, refer to some online resources available free.

When you have a cool head, you can make better decisions by eliminating baseless apprehensions to meet your goals of staying healthy and stress-free.