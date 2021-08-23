The Ultimate Secret Of How to Preserve Your Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Tips by Dennis Begos

While we must learn how to keep ourselves safe from the virus, it is equally important that we manage our mental health and not fall prey to symptoms like irritability, impatience, anxiety, frustration, and helplessness. With the kind of chaos, the COVID-19 has devastated our lives; it is understandable if you are worried, anxious, and overwhelmed While a certain amount of worry is normal, there are quite a few ways by which we can increase our mental resilience and stay strong in the face of the uncertainties of the pandemic. Some practical tips:

Look After Your Physical Health

Maintaining social distancing does not mean that you cannot go outdoors. Try to follow a normal life of exercising by walking, jogging, cycling, or performing freehand exercises in the fresh air but avoid the crowds, advises Dennis Begos. Eat a balanced diet, taking care to see that you have the recommended amount of proteins, carbs, fiber, vitamins, and fats. Keep yourself hydrated well but limit the consumption of sugary drinks and juices. Avoid consuming excessive coffee because it can keep you awake at night.

Give the News a Miss

While it is a good idea to have correct information about all aspects of the management of COVID-19, you should not fall into the temptation of watching or reading grim news about the pandemic all the time. Try not to focus on the number of people falling ill and the number of deaths, overcrowding at the hospitals, insufficiency of vaccines, disruption in business, and the ordinary course of life. Access the news once a day from a reputable source and do not analyze it too much.

Bridge Social Distancing Virtually, Counsels Dennis Begos

Just because restaurants, shopping malls, clubs, gyms, parks, etc., may be off bounds for fear of infection, it does not mean that you have to remain isolated from the rest of the world. Even if visiting family, relatives, and friends is not possible, you can find time now to give people you have not talked to for ages a call. If you prefer talking physically, going out on the balcony and talking to your neighbors can be effective in reducing the stress of home isolation.

Conclusion

The main reason why people worry is they fear uncertainty. To a certain extent, you can mitigate it by making routines and schedules for yourself that make things somewhat predictable for you and ease the load off your mind.