The Ultimate Secret Of Consult a Doctor If You Are Going Through These Anxiety Signs While Facing COVID-19 – Michael Osland

When it comes to anxiety, people need to understand that there is nothing inherently wrong with you if you feel you are dealing with this mental condition. All around the world, many people suffer from anxiety. Some people feel anxious in the middle of a traffic jam. Some people feel nervous about public speaking. Some find test-taking a very stressful situation. It is common for people to experience anxiety and stress when dealing with something stressful or complicated such as the COVID-19 situation.

Anxiety disorders are not the same. When dealing with an anxiety disorder, you feel stressed out, fearful, or anxious even when you are not in an anxiety-inducing situation. Do not worry if you are suffering from an anxiety disorder, as millions of Americans have this disorder. The good news is, anxiety disorders are treatable. You can quickly get top anxiety treatment. But, when should you? Below, we have listed some key signs that indicate urgent consultation with a medical professional regarding your constant state of worry or fear.

Here are few signs you must look for as per Michael Osland

Physical Well-Being Is Getting Affected

As we mentioned above, occasional worrying thoughts are common and do not cause any physical symptoms. But when you have an anxiety disorder, you will notice that it will affect you mentally and physically. You may experience digestive problems, sleeping troubles, and muscle aches.

You’re Anxious about Many Things

When you have an anxiety disorder, you worry not just about one area of your life, let’s say, health or finances. You start worrying about many different aspects of your life, such as career, relationships, money, and much more. Normal life circumstances that should not trouble you will start to make you anxious immensely, such as job responsibilities, family finances, health, etc.

Symptoms Will Last For Many Months

Often people experience bouts of anxiety or depression in their lives. You may wrongly assume that you have an anxiety disorder if you feel down or stressed out for some days. Occasional feelings of anxiety are common and do not always point toward a disorder. But, feeling anxious for as many as 5 to 6 months is indeed a sign of concern. You need to take these signs very seriously as anxiety and depression are not a disorder you can take lightly. As per Michael Osland, you can consult a professional so you effectively discuss these signs.

If you are going through the points mentioned above, then chances are you might be dealing with an anxiety disorder. It is best always to let a medical professional make a proper diagnosis rather than determine the problem independently. You should get in touch with experienced professionals for your anxiety problems. He evaluates every patient from a structural, metabolic, and neurological viewpoint. Being certified in functional medicine, functional neurology, and neurofeedback makes experts capable of finding the source of the problem rather than covering the symptoms with medications.