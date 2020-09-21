Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Ultimate Guide to Start Minding Your Own Business

#4 Invest in yourself

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Let’s be honest, everyone had been an asshole at some point in his/ her life. And some people have no idea they are being assholes.

Some do honestly think they’re just trying to help. However, despite the lack of consideration, both make the same debilitating effects to its target. Intentionally or not, you’re hurting someone.

So, for those who don’t realize they’re being assholes and those who are, but desires change, here are 5 guides for you to be a pleasant human being.

  1. Assess yourself 

“You can never model a bikini with that body” paired with a spiteful look of disgust on her face. Someone did tell me that.

My initial thought was “Can you?”. However, my brain started to visualize and scrutinize every part of my body.

Instead of seeing the flaw in her statement, I magnified my flaws. 

First of all, I never said I wanted to model a bikini! Second, she doesn’t look that good herself. 

Insecure people love to feed on someone else’s insecurity. They enjoy the look of self-doubt on others’ faces.

So, to assholes out there, try to assess yourself first. Look in the mirror. Look at your face. Your shoulder. Your knees. Your toes. Are you perfect? Nobody is. 

Everyone is flawed and beautiful in their own way. Our flaws don’t make us who we are, so don’t make it such a big deal that you would have to declare your discontent. 

  1. Fight boredom- Get a life

“Being bored is an insult to oneself”- Jules Renard

Boredom is dangerous. Having nothing else to do rationalizes your abusive behavior. Try finding some new activities. 

Boredom may be caused by a lack of control over your lifestyle. Sorting out your daily activities, journaling, or sticking up to a routine can keep you busy for a while. 

  1. Meditate

Heal yourself with meditation. Often, one’s poor lack of compassion is impinged upon by their inability to connect to their environment and oneself. People who lack empathy sees people as mere objects who lack the same emotion they possess. Meditating at least ones a day can help you stay grounded and focused. 

  1. Invest in yourself

The best thing you could invest in yourself is your time. Sometimes we get too fixated with what others are up to we forget to pay attention to ourselves. Instead of scrolling through social media and comparing yourself to everything you see, why not just grab a dusty book you’ve been planning to read for months, go to the salon and get a pedicure, try out new chocolate cake recipes, buy that new anti-aging elixir your youthful aunt uses, or join a fun class on pottery!

No matter what it is, like a fun meet up with this hot guy you met online, or binge-watching season 2 of your favorite Netflix series, making yourself happy without demeaning others is a lot more attractive and advantageous for your mental health. After all, not making good terms with anyone is unsafe- you’ll never know when they might strike back. 

  1. Practice restraint

Treat it like anything you are obliged to accomplish. Just like waking up early in the morning to jog, sending reports on time, or doing your laundry every Sunday; be obliged to sift through your words. Impulsive actions can also be tamed. Simply breathe (yes, breath asshole) and THINK IT THROUGH. Ask yourself if you’re helping (Will she feel better if I tell her she’s ugly?) if not, just keep it to yourself.

Good job, you made it through!  

If all else fails, please get yourself a therapist. Maybe your lack of empathy is caused by some past events or trauma. A psychoanalyst can help you navigate through your past and dig your heart back out. But if you’re just someone who enjoys making others feel miserable, then “with all due respect, please intercourse yourself.” 

Sahara Maca-alin, Content and Copy Writer | Graphics Designer at Juncture - where writing meets design

Sahara is a business and wellness writer. She worked as a Finance associate in one of the largest corporations in the  Philippines and is currently generating leads for an insurance company whilst making money writing and creating astonishing designs.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Woman at the Beach Body Positivity
Community//

How To Embrace Body Positivity This Summer

by Gabby Ibarra
This is me embracing my vulnerability at 40 years old.
Community//

Finally Embracing Vulnerability at 40.

by Jill Ritchie
//

“I think achievement is great, but it isn’t sufficient to wholeness and well-being.” with Rev. Connie L. Habash, MA, LMFT and Sasza Lohery

by Sasza Lohrey

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.