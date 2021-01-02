The Ultimate Guide to Achieving Success in Life

What is the key to success? This Is I question we hear quite frequently in our lives

Perhaps there is no single key to success. Everyone is looking for the magic pill to succeed, but unfortunately, no such pill exists. However, there are multiple keys that you have to use to unlock the doors to success.

So today I am going to mention ten such keys that will get you well on your way .These are the keys that will help you reach where you will live a life in a way you want.

So let’s dive straight into it.

Set Clear Goals

The first key to success is to set clear and well defined goals.Many Studies have have proven a link between successful people and goal-setting

How can you expect to reach your desired destination if you do not know where is your destination?

So you should have clearly defined goals for yourself with timed deadlines..After you have done that, write down all the steps you have to take to reach these goals

Then get to work, create a vision board of all the things you want and review them daily. Remember, if you can see it in your mind and you are willing to work for it ,you will,sooner or later, have them in your life.

Having Strong Work Ethics

The second key to success is to have strong work ethics. That being said that “Hard work beats talent” has never proven wrong..

I’ve never seen a successful person that wasn’t prepared to give everything for his goal or dream. Lazy and successful are the words you can never see together. If you aren’t willing to work for your goals , then simple don’t expect to achieve any goals

Discipline

This is a huge factor you’ll see in the lives of all types of successful individuals, be they, athletes or billionaires.

It’s the discipline that makes you get up early when you don’t feel like it. It’s the discipline that gives you the courage to say no to your friends inviting you for a night out because you have something more meaningful to work on.

So you need the discipline to say NO to negative temptation and short-term goals to achieve long-term results and pride.

Willing to Sacrifice

The fifth key to success is the ability to sacrifice. You have to sacrifice now so you can enjoy later. Don’t go for the easy path. Follow the path that leads you where you want to be in the long-term. You should be willing to sacrifice now so you can enjoy later.

If you are willing to suffer for a few years so you can spend the rest of your life on your terms then you are on the right way.

Consistency

Be it anything in your life, if you don’t work on it consistently, chances are that you will never have it and if for some reason you do have it, one day you will lose it.

If you are inconsistent in your diet or workout routine you will definitely lose any good health and physique you have. If you are inconsistent in your relationships there are chances that you will create a lot of problems for yourself.

The same is true for business and entrepreneurship, if your messages, outputs, and work ethics are inconsistent how can you expect to have consistent growth and success?

Continuous Pursuit of Knowledge

The world is moving and evolving so fast that if you are not adapting to change and if you don’t have the mindset that “you can never learn enough” then, beware that sooner or later, whatever you have learned won’t be enough for you to keep running with the world

Just think about all the industries and businesses,multi-billion-dollars Brands like Instagram, Uber, Spotify and many others that are at the top now while they did not even existed ten years ago.. If the founders of these platforms did not have the mindset of continually learning and applying new technologies and opportunities, their inventions would not have come into existence

So the more you LEARN the more you EARN and you can never learn ENOUGH

The Ability to Listen

Listen to the people who have failed and succeeded before you.

Listen to the great teachers, leaders, your family and business colleagues for better relationships. Listen to their feedback and criticism to improve your business and your results in any area of your life . Keep in mind that, “Mr. Know itall” never succeeds in life because he cannot see the things that may be wrong and are dragging him down

So,

“Be open to listening, Humble enough to admit your defeat if you are defeated, but be strong enough to follow your gut instinct every time”

“Never Quit” Attitude

The eighth key is the attitude that “I will never Quit”.

Read about any successful person at the top of their field and you’ll always find the same story that there was at least one moment in their life where they were down and out, where everything seemed impossible as if there was no way out, where 99% of the people would have given up and settled for an average life, but they kept going and turned everything around

This is the attitude you must have if you want success in any area because life will throw you challenges and you will fail if you like pushing the limits. Develop the courage and motication to remain steadfast when it all seems impossible, have the courage to say”No! I will not quit!”when everyone would expect you to give up.

Having a Clear Purpose in Life

Nothing in life can throw you off course if you have purpose, meaning, and a clear Direction

“If you know you “WHY” you can survive any “HOW”

If your WHY is strong enough you be able to go through any pain or setback to get to your goal.

Not Afraid of Taking Risks

The tenth key to success is to have the guts to take risks.

You can never achieve great things if you are not ready to push yourself to great limits with huge risks. Really successful people are always willing to take risks (usually well-thought-out risks) to achieve what they want in their lives. Unsuccessful people, on the other hand always play it safe and therefore can never live more than a safe life, which might be what they want and that is fine for them. But if YOU want a great life you will have to accept some great risks to get great rewards