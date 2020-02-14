The Ultimate Friendship Day Gifting Ideas

Good friends make the world a better place. They spice up life and bring us happiness at times of sorrow, not forgetting how they make fun moments memorable and legendary.

Friends are with us through thick and thin. We share everything with them, laugh at our silly jokes, call one another back to order, and chat all night long. Indeed, everyone needs to get a nice gift for their friend this Friendship Day. There are tons of online deals and discounts on online stores, that enable you to make the perfect gift for your friend. However, if you are wondering which the perfect gift for your buddy is, this post is for you. Read on to discover 10 unique and highly affordable gifting ideas that will make your friend feel unique and valuable.



1. A card



A handmade friendship appreciation card is arguably the most thoughtful anyone can give to their close friends. It is amazing to know that someone went out of their way to craft a heartfelt message of love and friendship just for you.



2. An inspirational book

If your friend loves to read inspirational material, an inspirational book would be a great gift. He or she doesn’t to be an avid reader per se because, after all, he will readily read a book you recommended. It would be better if you could find a book that focuses on the importance and value of friendship.



3. A personalized memory book

A memory book tells your friend that you treasure all the memories you’ve made together and that you are open to the idea of creating more memories in the future. That will make him/her feel special and loved. Knowing that you have been keeping all those memories with you is in itself one of the best feelings ever.



4. A classic coffee mug

Mugs are great friendship gifts in that they allow you to get all creative with your message for the season. Be it during Christmas, birthday parties, or housewarming parties, a mug will always serve the purpose. Friendship Day is not an exception. Just ensure that the mug has his/her name on it, or any message that resonates best with his life story.

5. A customizable wall art canvas

Customizable wall art canvases are the best gifts any interior design enthusiast will want from a close friend. They help you tell the friend how you feel about them and at the same time add on to his/her home’s aesthetic value. And because you can easily order a customized wall art canvas online at very affordable prices, there isn’t any reason not to express your feelings through one.

6. Flowers

Roses, lilies, orchids, and gerberas are all great gift options for your friend. Most people love aromatic flowers because they make their homes lively, colorful, and vibrant. A bouquet of friendship flowers is a very innovative and original idea this Friendship Day.



7. Twinning t-shirts

Twinning with your friend is the dream. I mean, who doesn’t love to roam around the neighborhood, going for lunch together, or going to the movies with their best friend by their side, sending positive vibrations to every observer? Gifting your one in a million friend with a twinning t-shirt or sweater is definitely an out of the box idea. Just ensure that you get a t-shirt with his/her favorite color.



If your friend is a parent and he or she does have a son, a nice and interesting idea would be to buy a suit. Look how beautiful this gift looks:

Image provided by Heritage House – BoysSuits.com

8. Friendship-Day cake

A cake is a special gift for any occasion. If your friend is cake-holic, he/she will grab it right from your hands and attack it right away. Go ahead and acknowledge his/her cravings this Friendship Day by sharing with him/her a delicious and mouth-watering cake.

9. Your time

Traveling with your friend is by itself the greatest gift you can give him. It is actually the best thing that can ever happen to your friendship. It is the perfect opportunity to explore the world, re-live your friendship memories, and create new, awesome, and fresh memories. If you don’t have the budget for a vacation, you can still nourish your friendship by going for a spa day, catching a movie together, or buying tickets to a music concert.

10. His/her favorite perfume

Do you know what your friend’s favorite perfume is? If you do, it will be great to gift him/her with one just to show him/her how well you know his preferences. The pleasant smell of the perfume will be a constant reminder to them that they hold a very special place in your heart; in your life.

