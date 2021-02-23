The Ultimate Career Guide – How To Find And Land On Your Dream Job

Exhausted of going to work every day? Is your job is unfulfilling? Or are you a fresher? Whatever the scenario is, it’s never too late to find your dream career path that suits your personality, passion, and skills.

Ever wished to be one of those fortunate people who exactly knew what they wanted to be in the future when they grew up at the age of 7?

Many of us!

If you find yourself grow-up but still searching for your passion, don’t despair. Many people (and too many to count) share the same career problem.

The key is not to waste any more precious time searching for a career that doesn’t fit. Instead, finding a livelihood that’s a natural extension of the real you. Here’s how:

Find Your Career Passion

The guide covers the following essential traces in detail. These steps can help everyone to find and land your dream job.

1. Find A Career Path, You Really Love

Finding out the exact career that you really want in your life is sometimes tricky. Sometimes we choose wrong career based on our recent interests. Other times, we no longer want to serve poverty, and more often, we follow the path because we want to fulfill our parent’s dreams, and so on. And in the end, we all face problems such as lack of interest, less salary or no fun.

To get saved from those kinds of suffering from wrong decisions, I have compiled a list of five questions that can really help to pinpoint your perfect career and ensure the right knowledge to secure your chosen role.

Question no. 1

What Do You Enjoy Doing?

The first step to find dream job is to think about what you really enjoy or have enjoyed doing in your childhood or education period. Did you enjoy the media at your school? Or love to explore technology? Anything! Once you have pinpointed your interest’s exact area, it will be easier to filter through your admired industries.

Question no. 2

What Jobs Are Related To This Area?

If you have decided the exact area of your interest, you will have to research the types of jobs you can do within that field. For example, if you enjoyed exploring the technology innovations at your school – you could do tons of things in it. You can choose anything from a software engineer to a web designer. After that, the advantageous way of deciding on a position is to look after the expert in this field who can help you find jobs within specific industries.

Question no. 3

Can You Imagine Yourself In This Position?

After deciding on a job that sounds interesting in a field that you enjoy, you should research the day-to-day duties of an individual within this position. You can do this by simply browsing for job details online. Many companies describe their requirements when they post a particular job. If it sounds like a dream job that you could imagine yourself doing, you are definitely a step closer to finding a career path you really love.

Question no. 4

Do You Have Relevant Experience?

If you do have the experience, fabulous! If you don’t, the time has arrived to get some experience. Many companies across the world allow managers to shadow their employees to get a more in-depth insight into a particular career path. For example, if you are looking to become a radio producer, you need to look into local and student radio stations to let you go and get some experience.

Question no. 5

Do You Have The Right Skills & Qualifications?

If you look at the job descriptions mentioned in the job post, you would like to do. You can see the skills and experience mentioned in the advertisement to get into that career field. Tailoring your skills, expertizes, and qualifications to the career you want could be easier for you once you know that what and why you need. I suggest you plan every step to get those required skills in you one by one. It will help you to get your dream job.

2. Now It’s Time Apply For It

Once you have done the right career path for yourself, your next move is to apply for it. To apply directly for a vacancy, chances are, you’re going to need a CV. Some companies may even ask you to submit a cover letter. CV and cover letters are often considered the most challenging steps to land on a dream job. Because these are the kind of impressions, you are going to send to your desired company.

Don’t worry about them!

Our guide is here to walk you through this part of your job search. I have compiled up some top tips and advice to help you create the best CV and cover letter you possibly can.

Part A

The Best Way For Writing CV,

Here are the few primary stages of writing a Curriculum Vitae broken down into manageable steps.

· Prepare Your CV In Advance

Preparing your CV before you start searching for a job vacancy means that you can apply immediately with your furnished CV. It is much better than having to hassle to finish the document before vacancy closing dates. Running after CV creation only means that you’ll miss something important.

· Display Your Details Clearly Across The Top

If your contact details are displayed, it saves the interviewer from searching through your whole CV to find your number. So, make it easy to get contacted in the future. Many job seekers lose their opportunities because they likely to pick up the phone on time. And then chances are your desire company may call you.

· Start With Your Most Recent Information

Format your Curriculum Vitae so that your most recent experience is the first thing the interviewer will see. You don’t want your interviewer to think you have no appropriate expertise in the domain you want to work in. Sometimes, we have relevant experiences, but we don’t get the job due to the weird CV format.

· Use Bullet Points & Keywords

It’s required to use bullet points on your CV as long as the lists aren’t too extended. Bullet points are an excellent way for you to embody keywords into your CV so that the interviewer can skim read or make a digital check through your CV to check if you are suitable for the post.

· Avoid Writing Unnecessary Information

Your CV shouldn’t exceed 2 pages. Use plain English, simple words, and make sure you are not waffling. You do not have to write every bit of facts from your experiences. Be concise; write relevant points only.

· Make It Easy To Read

The presentation of your CV is also significant. Try to add spaces in items evenly and fragment long paragraphs with line breaks. Plus, use bullet points to make it easy to read. Avoid differences and variations in colors and funky big fonts.

· Make It Relevant

If you’re applying for multiple positions within an industry, you should edit your CV slightly to include keywords from the relevant specific job as mentioned in the description. Yes, all of your employment and education history will stay the same, but still, adjust what you have written to particular job requirements.

· Check For Mistakes

Check, double-check and triple-check your CV. This is very helpful to avoid mistakes. Errors will not make you come across well. Never! It doesn’t matter how much expertise you have. If you can’t spell or write correctly, you could lose out on the game.

· Take a break

If you’ve been spending a lot of time while editing your CV, you may have missed something minimal, like chopping the end of a sentence. Usually, people write incomplete sentences. If you have time, leave it for now and come back to complete it in the morning. Give it revisions.

· Have Someone Check Over It

It is always worth having someone as a friend, siblings, or parent to check over it. They will supply a fresh glance, and chances are they spot something you have missed.

Once you have finished writing your CV, you can apply to as many jobs as you need. Plus, if the company asks you for a covering letter too, do not worry. I have got all the tips that you need.

Part B

Write Your Cover Letter

You have finished your CV, that’s great! Now it’s time to write your cover letter.

Most jobs nowadays require one. The cover letter’s main motive is to examine the candidate’s communication capabilities but doesn’t stress it. Grab this chance to show your potential interviewer exactly why you’re the best candidate for the job. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to completely nail it.

· Address Your Letter To The Right Person

Although, this will take a little research on your part. However, try and find out the name of the specific employee who will be reading your CV. If you don’t find it online, don’t hesitate to call the concerned company and inquire about the name.

· Put Emphasis On What You Can Do

If the interviewer gets the feeling, you want the job for superficial reasons. They are unlikely to contact you. Therefore, try your hardest to elucidate your knowledge, skills, and passion for the industry you are applying for.

· Don’t Just Repeat Your CV

You have just found out how to write the perfect CV, so no need to register for another. Elaborate on relevant experience and emphasize what skills you can take to the potential interviewer, but don’t merely repeat the information you have already told them on the CV.

· Adjust Your Letter For Every Position You Intent To Apply

Hiring managers are very experienced in judging the cover letter. So adjust each one marginally to make it more precise as per the job requirements. Add some facts or information about the firm which illustrates that you have done your research before applying.

· Edit & proofread

There’s no chance to mismatch the information in your letter. It is easy to send something to potential interviewers with the wrong name or company, which is entirely wrong. Double-check before you hit that send button.

3. Prepare For The Job Interview

So you’ve been invited to a job interview? That’s fabulous news. So now we are onto the next stage of getting your dream job, and that’s preparing for a said job interview. So, first things first – what should you wear?

How To Dress For Your Interview

The way you dress up for interview depends on the industry you want to working in. For example, the clothes you would wear for a part-time retail job would be more casual than how you would dress for a full-time office-based role. Therefore, you must do your research and understand how you will be expected to dress for your interview.

Grooming, Piercings And Other Information

People often get sick for job interview, but you need to handle this smartly and be tidy, and professional. Different interviewers will have different perspectives on makeup, but wearing makeup is entirely up to you. If you do choose to attire makeup, try to keep it minimal. Use natural shades, and avoid wearing too much.

Until you have more understanding of the company, regardless of whether you’re at a smart casual or formal interview, take out any piercings on your face.

Like the facial piercing rule, try and keep your tattoos hidden until you understand the company culture.

How to Smash Your Interview For Your Desire Position ?

Chances are, your interviewer is going to be interviewing a bunch of people who all want the same job that you do. To be the best of that bunch, you prerequisite to smash your interview best. Below, we’ve broken down the interview into some top tips and advice to ensure that you are fully prepared.

You should spend some time searching to know the company you are interviewing with so that you can fully understand their culture, morals, and what they do.

Try and anticipate the types of questions that you will be asked. You can do this by researching and preparing for the most common interview questions. Look at websites where people leave responses and reviews on what their interview experience was like.

Make sure that you bring appropriate things with you. Take a few copies of your CV or ID card in, even if the company already has a copy. It’s also an excellent way to take in a notepad and a pen if you need to make any notes.

Make sure you take some time off the evening or morning before your interview – coming in relaxed will make your answers more natural and make you come across as calm and collected.

At your interview, keep your answers straight to the point and avoid waffling. By being concise and showing evidence and examples, you’ll come across as professional, organized, and experienced.

Showcase your ambition. Show the interviewer that by hiring you, they’re investing in their future.

Focus on your uniqueness. Focus on qualities you have that are different from what other people may have to offer. For example, if you are experienced in Microsoft – explain this to the interviewer while talking about your skills.

Questions To Prepare For!

Here is a list of the most popular job interview questions. Make sure you prepare answers for all of them.

Tell Me About Yourself?

Pretty self-explanatory question. Keep your answer stuck to the point and about work. The interviewer wants to know where you are professional.

What Do You Know About Our Company?

I told you this one would come up. The potential interviewer is gauging how serious you are about the job by seeing how much research you’ve done. Make sure you’ve done that research.

Why Do You Want This Job?

Be honest! This question is the perfect chance for you to show your passion for the position you have applied for.

Why Did You Leave Your Last Job?

Never lie! If you were fired, just say it with the exact reason. Show what you’ve learned from your experience. If you voluntarily left, be assured to explain why you left.

What Are Your Strengths?

The floor is all yours! Grab hold of this question and highlight a crucial strength for the position you have applied for.

What Are Your Weaknesses?

Everyone hates this question. Don’t pick something that isn’t a weakness – the interviewer can see straight through that. Pick a fault that isn’t too crucial to the job. Always make sure you let the interviewer know you’re aware this is a weakness, but you’re working on it.

What Is Your Biggest Achievement Till Now?

Discuss about something you are honestly proud of. It will come across as honest as illustrate your passion. Pick an accomplishment that exhibits how well you will be perfectly fit for the company and offered position.

What Motivates You For This Job?

Discuss about how you want to learn innovative things and how much the company can teach you. Don’t just say money.

What Do You Do Outside Of Work?

This isn’t a tricky question! The interviewer actually wants to know more about you as a person. Let the interviewer know you’re human.

Questions, You Can Ask At The End Of An Interview

You might have experienced that your interviewer always asks you to ask something at the end of the interview. Do not continue to say no! You can ask any of the below questions. These questions can help you decide whether the job will be the right path of success story or not.

Can you tell me more about my responsibilities in this role?

How would you describe the company’s culture?

How did you grow into this field of work?

How do you celebrate activities and achievements here?

Is there anything we haven’t discussed that you think is essential to know about working for yourself?

What are the challenges of this position?

What is the typical career path for me in this role?

What are your top concerns for the person at this point during the first 30 days?

What do you consider are the essential qualities for someone to excel in this role?

Where do you think the company is directed in the next five years?

Who do you think to be your top competitor, and why?

What do you find is the prevalent challenge working here?

What do you love about working for this place?

4. Your Job Acceptance

So you’ve smashed the interview and been offered the job! Perfect. However, before you jump into accepting it, here are a few more things to think about first.

Your Excitement

When you heard that the company was presenting you with the job, how excited were you? Does the idea of your new role make you want to fence for joy? Are you enthusiastic about starting? If the answer is yes, and yes – then this sounds that the job is right for you.

Commuting

Before you make your final decision for a particular job, evaluate that commute. How many hours you should work in the morning? If walking isn’t your thing, then consider how expensive is your travel going to be? Ask yourself, is it worth it? Imagine yourself traveling to and from work, and think about whether it’s viable long-term. Usually traveling cost is high and should be considered before making any decision. Always do your budgeting for travel from first. Choosing the wrong locations will waste everyone’s time.

The Company Culture

There’s no perfect company, but there’s an ideal company for you. What do the principles of your new company feel like? You should have picked up few indicators at your job interview. You should have a feel for the workplace’s attitudes and values just from your brief experience of being there.

The Company’s Future

Before you accept a company’s job, you should research their history and developments to ensure that their path matches your career goals. It is good to see that the direction of the company aligns with your chosen career path.

Your Own Growth

It would be best if you assumed about what this job will lead you into. Superlatively, your new role should come with the possibility of growing into another, the higher position at the same corporation. Whatever the scenario is, always ensure that this job is the next step in the right direction.

Your Needs

Always think about your needs both inside and outside of work. Consider flexible hours, if you prefer. See if you need to see parking options. Or does this job provide you whatever you need? Ensure that the position and company as a complete package will support all of your needs, whatever they may be.

If you decide yes, congratulations! You’ve secured a new job. The next chapter talks you through all the advice you need when starting a new career.