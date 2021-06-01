Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Two Words I Use to Ease Fear in the Moment

The feelings you are feeling. The thoughts you are having. The circumstances you are circumstancing. They aren't permanent.

I have had this conversation with so many people from friends to clients to myself over the past year.

For Now. *Yelling it loud for people in the back.*

There is so much power in adding For Now to our thoughts. We have a short term vision at times not thinking to the future of how it won’t always feel this way. We live in moments of panic and worry and all this overwhelm, never stopping to think it won’t always be this way.

It’s just how it is.. For Now.

Taking that secure job over exploring dream job.. For Now.  

Frustrated with the way of the World … For Now.

Homesick, lovesick, unmotivated, frustrated, all the feels  .. For Now.

Thinking with a For Now mindset doesn’t diminish what you are going through but it does keep it in perspective. It keeps the hope alive and mind open to what is ahead and not get lost in the here and now. It’s a reminder to not base it all on this one moment.


If we’ve seen anything over the past year, our lives can change in an instant. One day we’ll look back on this time and be in a brand new space of For Now. We live a lifetime of these moments.

    Holly Krivo, Big Decision Coach

    Certified Coach Holly Krivo is a Big Decision Coach who brings her personal experience of a life of big out of the norm decisions and no regrets along with professional experiences of working with high-performers across the world to her clients. She supports clients to gain clarity to make the decision, the courage to act on it and the confidence to move forward without looking back.

    Before Iaunching her coaching practice, she had a diverse career ranging from traveling the world with the Olympic movement to fundraising for a celebrity athlete-ran foundation to  working with the C suite in business development for a large hospital. She brings humor, space for exploration and accountability to every session along with the learnings she has from a lifetime of working with high-caliber people and organizations and her personal life choices of living a life outside of the norm.

    She does life with her wife Katie, dog, Newman and a gaggle of amazing humans. She is a writer, a tennis player, a former expat, a childfree by choice woman and a tedx speaker coach. She is a lover of books, cockers spaniels, Celine Dion and anyone who lives their life on their own terms. She believes we don’t need to be better versions of ourselves but truer because when we stay true to ourselves, the best will come.

