Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Two Pillars

'Lean on me when you're not strong' - Find the pillars that ground you:

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are two pillars that stabilise me when the world seems chaotic or my anxiety is high.

One is reading. With a book I can escape at a time of my choice, and get immersed. I only read what works for me at the time, be that romance or racy biographies – no need to be highbrow unless thats what my heart desires.

Two is the great outdoors – but on my own terms. My workplace have a brilliantly accessible scheme where we log any outdoor time on a fitness app group, and the total distance we achieve as a team is donated to charity. No pressure to be on time, or do a specific sport – I love it!

My advice is to have more than one ‘outfit’ in your wardrobe of anxiety strategies, and to recognise that sometimes you may need a new method, or to rest a strategy that you start to find grating. We evolve, and so must our resilience rituals.

[email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Resilience Is Your Greatest Strength

by Tasha Baird-Miller
Community//

Why I no longer strive for balance

by Nadine Williams
Community//

Working and Schooling from Home Using True CARE

by Kiran Gaind

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.