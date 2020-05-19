Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Two Differences Between a Normal and an Obsessive Eater

And why you might be looking for solutions to your food obsession in the wrong places.

By
dylan lu on unsplash
dylan lu on unsplash

Why is it that some people are able to stop eating without any effort? Why can they eat two squares of a chocolate bar and forget about it?

There are two traits that distinguish a person who is obsessed with food, counts calories, and overeats from one who eats “normally” and does not seem to care about the jar of Nutella in the kitchen.

These two traits are the answer to why women might be looking for solutions to their food obsession in the wrong places.

The first one is permission.

Those whom we consider “normal eaters” do not set limits. They have no rules about what they can and cannot eat.

When they decide to eat chocolate cake, they don’t even consider that they are granting themselves permission. They just eat! Permission and food are not words they use in the same sentence.

Normal eaters do not keep track of the calories they consume or their servings. They don’t invest energy in controlling; french fries are not off-limits.

Instead, they seem to be guided by their preferences, and inner signs of fullness and satisfaction.

Normal eaters also eat for pure pleasure, which is part of life. Nobody needs chocolate cake to survive! Yet, we eat it at a birthday party to celebrate with friends because it’s simply delicious.

Science has shown it over and over again. Those who restrict and set rules around food are more likely to obsess and lose control around food.

It’s hard to stop eating if we believe we’ll never eat a particular food again or that we cannot exceed a certain amount.

That’s why the moment we start a diet, detox, cleanse or 21-day challenge we start craving pasta and can’t get the cookies in the pantry out of our heads.

Permission around food is critical to minimize obsessive thoughts about what we eat.

It’s unsustainable to count every calorie and measure every portion forever!

Having a normal relationship with foodis not about eating perfectly; it’s not about having willpower to avoid sugar or always stopping when full.

Normal eaters also eat beyond fullness; they eat more than one cookie and when they also eat popcorn mindlessly while watching a movie.

But, and this is the second difference, they don’t judge themselves.

They do not consider their behaviors to be sacrilege, a sin. They do not believe that their eating choices make them less valuable or are a sign of a character flaw.

Normal eaters notice when they’ve eaten too much, but they keep going. They don’t stay stuck in a loop of shame and guilt.

There is no guilt because there is no judgment. There is no frustration or anxiety because there is no self-criticism.

For normal eaters, food is just food. It is not a way to demonstrate their value as a person. For them, life is more than what they eat or manage not to eat.

Obsessive eaters feel in control around food when what they eat matches their idea of what a day of eating SHOULD look like.

When they say, “I feel out of control around food”, they are describing those moments in which their eating choices don’t match their expectations; the shouldsmusts and have tos.

The issue seems to be the mismatch between the expectations — which are high and driven by diet culture — and what we do.

Normal eaters don’t judge themselves if they eat three slices of pizza because there’s no expectations; there’s no should imposed by diet culture.

The frustration comes from the judgment we have of ourselves for falling short of the expectations; not from the mismatch itself.

As you see, the difference between a normal and an obsessive eater is not willpower or a superhuman capacity to not desire bread and pasta.

It’s eating freely in the absence of judgement.

Your challenge, then, is not figuring out more tactics to control food and tame your instincts.

Instead, it might be giving yourself permission to eat what you have been denying yourself for years and, when you overeat as normal eaters do, embrace yourself with compassion and moving on.

Written by Lina Salazar.

    Photo by Leah Beihart

    Lina Salazar, Founder, Live Well. Creator, Food Sanity Program at Live Well

    As the founder of Live Well and the Food Sanity program, Lina coaches women and companies to harness internal tools to experience a mindset shift in how they think about their bodies and well-being. Drawing on personal life events associated with bulimia and binge eating, Lina empowers individuals to live a life led by self-awareness, self-responsibilty, and freedom of choice. Lina's teachings result from the mindset shift that began her recovery after two decades of failed therapy sessions, Prozac prescriptions, hypnosis, and even meeting a monk.  She's also a co-host of The Big Life podcast, which broadcasts live out of Full Service Radio at The Line Hotel in Washington, D.C.

    Previous to becoming a certified Health Coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York, Lina worked in international development, moving to Paris, New York, and Washington, DC. Lina has a JD and holds two MPAs (Master of Public Administration), from Sciences Po in Paris and Columbia University in New York.

    Lina is a Board Member at Community Foodworks, a non-profit based in D.C.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.