Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Two C’s That Help Flight Attendant Liza Popov Make the Most Out of Life

People have different approaches on how to deal with the unpredictability of life and develop as a person. For 30-year-old flight attendant Liza Popov, the two C’s, creativity and curiosity, guide her through her everyday encounters and come out as a better individual.  “I’m a very curious person so I always try to learn new […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

People have different approaches on how to deal with the unpredictability of life and develop as a person. For 30-year-old flight attendant Liza Popov, the two C’s, creativity and curiosity, guide her through her everyday encounters and come out as a better individual. 

“I’m a very curious person so I always try to learn new things in many different ways. I try to find new and creative ways to do what I do and get out of my comfort zone. I like reading a lot and watching videos and I always search for new inspiration everywhere I can, even in the most unpredictable places,” she said. 

Liza is born in Ukraine as Elizabetha Popov. She currently resides in Israel and is on leave because of the pandemic. She loves reading and writing, especially poetry. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in literature and multidisciplinary humanities from Tel Aviv University.

As she lets her creativity and curiosity empower her as a person, Liza also draws inspiration from two particular quotes that came from well-known artists, Picasso and Van Gogh. 

The quote by Picasso reads, “I am always doing which I cannot do, in order that I may learn how to do it.” In the meantime, the other one by Van Gogh: goes “The way to know life is to love many things.” 

“I always try to keep these words in the back of my mind. Just trying to live and create as variously as possible. My brain is just this one big mess so it’s never boring,” the flight attendant said. 

Managing Rather Than Avoiding

Stress can sometimes be inevitable and will always come when things get overwhelming. Liza knows that she can’t avoid stress but she can manage it in a way that she can deal with effectively. 

“I don’t think you can really avoid it but can manage it to some extent. I think that music helps me a lot, and letting go of things I can’t control. Also, I try to celebrate small accomplishments and remain grateful,” she shared. 

The 30-year-old flight attendant added that she overcomes obstacles by being optimistic. As a natural optimist, looking on the bright side comes easy for her. 

Listening to Others And to Herself 

The crucial pieces of advice that have helped Liza become the person she is today came from other people who she considers smarter than her. And because of her creativity and curiosity, she’s not afraid to try these approaches and see how it works for her. 

However, this doesn’t mean that she wants to reach a level of perfection. She embraces both the good and bad in her so that she knows what makes her strong as a person and what areas in life that she needs to improve. 

“One of my favorite ones [quotes] is from Parker Palmer. [It goes] ‘Wholeness does not mean perfection, it means embracing brokenness as an integral part of life,’” she said. 

At the moment, Liza expresses herself through poetry which she shares online for others to relate to and find inspiration in. 
Check out Liza Popov’s poetry YouTube channel here.

    Luis Jorge Rios, Combat Veteran Freelance Journalist at luisjorgerios.com

    US Army Combat Veteran turned writer helps people reach new levels of success and influence. Luis also runs TEDx events and TED circles online and helps train in public speaking. Mentored by Mark Cuban his eye for business and potential growth has been trained at a billionaire level.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Female Disruptors: Carolyn Holliday is shaking how people report harmful work behavior

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    Community//

    Liza Suloti of SHADOW: “Identify core values from the onset”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    She can’t use her left side and is in constant pain. But this stroke survivor rides past it all.

    by Nancy Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.