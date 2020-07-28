The truth behind Mental illness

Mental illness is a condition that directly affects a person’s abilities like feelings, thinking, behavior, and mood. Sometimes mental illness affects a person occasionally, but in some serious cases, it is long-lasting. Certainly, this disease is closely associated with stress. Sometimes social, work, and family problems also cause mental illness.

Mental illness significantly changes a person’s behavior. It causes aggression, fatigue, and also some health-related issues.

What are the Symptoms of Mental illness

Mental illness has a series of symptoms and signs. These signs and symptoms help the doctors to diagnose. This mental disease varies from one person to another. However, it depends on the situation and circumstances.

Here are some examples of signs and symptoms of mental illness

The patient may feel sad and lonely

It reduces the ability of concentration

Sometimes a patient gets confused thinking

Mood swings

Insomnia

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Aggression, hostility or violence

Stress

Suicidal thoughts

There are also some physical symptoms in mental illness that include stomach pain, back pain, and headache.

Types of Mental illness

Mental illness is a disease that has different types. And every person experiences different types of mental illness. Some of the most common types are as followed.

Anxiety

Anxiety is a disorder in which a person feels anxious and fearful. This fear can develop anything. Some feel anxious about their future. On the other hand, some get worried about current events. Anxiety can also cause a physical disorder, such as shakiness and fluctuation in heart rate.

Psychosis

It is an abnormality that confuses what is real and what is unreal. A person also experiences hallucinations. Its symptoms are lack of sleep, social withdrawal, and a person may lose its motivation. Some patients tend to commit suicide in this case.

Panic Attack

The mental disorder in which a person suddenly feel intense fear and the physical condition of the person starts changing. Due to fear, a person experiences sweating, an increase in heart rate, numbness. A patient continuously feels that something bad is going to happen.

Conversion Disorder

It is a neurological disorder in which a person feels numbness. But in severe cases, it can damage the eyes and cause blindness. A person with a conversion disorder can also face paralysis.

What are the Reasons for Mental illness

According to researchers, one in five people experiences mental illness once in life, which includes men, women, and children. One in twenty-five people suffers from serious mental illness and need special care. It may also get worse if you do not seek a doctor on time.

One must know the reasons behind the mental disorder. According to many surveys, mental illness is closely related to childhood memories. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a long-lasting effect on a child’s future. Any trauma or violence victimization can cause disorders in children.

It is in your genes

Scientists believe that mental illness can be transmittable. It can be transferred from parents to children. Many mental disorders are under study, and the reasons behind them are still unknown. It is believed that a person with a family history of mental disorder has a high chance of getting this type of disease.

Medical Condition

Some medical and physical conditions can develop a mental disorder. Intense therapies of cancer are the biggest reason for mental illness among medical conditions. Other diseases, such as diabetes is also a reason for mental disorders.

Unhealthy Relationships

Stress can be caused when you have fewer friends, and you spend most of your time alone, which ultimately leads you to mental disease. Having unhealthy relationships is not only bad for our living style but also our overall health.

Overdose of Drugs and Alcohol

The use of drugs and alcohol can directly affect the brain. Drugs give a pleasant moment, and a person tends to use it more often without knowing that it is damaging the nervous system. Frequent consumption of drugs and alcohol is very dangerous for our health, and it can damage our brain as well as.

Why Mental Health is important

Mental health is as important as physical health. Unfortunately, many people do daily workout to keep their body fit. But do not care about their mental health. Also, they do not like to admit that they are having trouble mentally.

It is because they are afraid that people will judge them, but this is not true. Mental illness is just like other diseases and disorders. Mental disorders increase the rate of physical illness, such as heart attacks and diabetes. These diseases can cause damage to our organs and sometimes lead to death. That is why keeping your brain healthy is essential.

How to prevent a Mental Disorder?

Stress is the biggest factor that can cause mental illness, and if we can control it on time, we can prevent mental disorders. Here are a few other things you can do to prevent mental illness.

Look for the Warning Signs

If you see any warning signs of mental disorder, consult with the doctor or therapist. Involve your family members and Take the necessary precautions. Your doctor or therapist can suggest an essential routine to follow. Follow the routine carefully, and if you still face the issue, your doctor may suggest oral medications.

Don’t Be Shy To Ask For Help

Whenever you think that something is going wrong, you should ask for help. There is no need to be shy about asking for help because mental health is important. And sometimes, mental disorders are harder to treat. So it is better to treat them on time with little help from your loved once.

Love Yourself

Keep a healthy diet and routine, and try to release stress. Don’t take any kind of tension because it can trigger mental disorders. Improve your sleep cycle you should sleep at 7 to 8 hours a day. Do some exercise to stay in shape and exercise can also improve your health. Love yourself and take some time from the day just for yourself and do whatever makes you happy.