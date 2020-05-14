The Truth About Love and Love Energy

The dictionary defines the word love in a few ways.



It’s a noun that describes intense feelings of affection. It indicates a great interest in or great pleasure from something or someone. It’s also a verb towards a person, activity or possession that brings good vibes. The word describes positive relationships to partners, friends and family. The word is a describer for activities or things we enjoy.



Do we all speak, feel and think of love in the same way?



The answer is no, no and no.

The word “love” is multi-faceted. It pops up in both casual and serious conversation. It pops up in the midst of heavy and light emotions. There are many varieties, depths and types of love. We learn about “love” first-hand from our parents, family, friends and partners. We learn from each experience that comes our way.



Life experience and societal norms shape our personal definition and use of the word love. We explore and learn about love from our relationships. We mature and learn about love every day and in every instance as we learn to trust and expand our hearts.



“Words are easily spoken and yet, there are feelings that accompany words. We must be careful and aware of energies – distortions and intentions – behind the words we hear, speak and read.”



Note, there is some level of truth in everything. We must learn to go deeper to sense and feel more fully… to notice truth as a vibration within our bodies. The level of purity or intention is communicated to us as lightness verses density.

What’s important for you to grasp about the word LOVE?

The word in its purest form holds a light vibration.

The word can be loaded with heavy beliefs.

The word holds individual definitions.



The word LOVE means something different to each person.

The word carries the vibration of the individual –their values, beliefs, and expectations. People speak and people understand words spoken through their own individual filter. It’s important to understand that love is a concept beyond words.

Love is a secret sauce that tells another person they matter.

Love is the secret sauce that tells another person that you care.

Love is the secret sauce that calms the mind and expands the heart.

Love is the secret sauce that tells you are safe in the world.



Love is an energy vibration. Love is an open and light feeling. Love is pure essence. Love is the pause within a kiss. Love is the whisper of holding another. Love is the soft feather on your cheek. Love is present in quiet reflection. Love is compassionate action. Love is connection without words. Love is precious and priceless. Love holds no expectations. Love is accepting. Love is free.



Most Important to Note..

Love – in pure form – is not an emotion that comes and goes.

Love – in pure form – is a vibe that resides within you.



LOVE can be Distorted…

Love, when combined with romance, creates passion.

Love, when combined with fear, creates insecurity.

Love, when combined with need, creates possessiveness.

Love, when combined with uncertainty, creates jealousy.

Love, when combined with betrayal, creates anger.

Love, when combined with dependence, creates manipulation.

Love, when combined with confusion, creates drama.



When LOVE is primary in your life….



– You speak to honor what is best for self and others.

– You see the best with an awareness of the rest.

– You look to uplift and understand.

– You communicate from the heart.

– You feel the soul in all connections.

– You stand back from drama.

MICHELLE J. HOWE is “The Wise Empath.” Michelle is a powerful channel of high vibrational, healing energies. She serves today as an Awakening Speaker, Evolutionary Guide and a Master Healer. Michelle is a perpetual study of life, holds many healing certifications, and is a graduate of the Orin & DaBen Awakening Light Body Program.

Michelle’s mission is to awaken and guide Highly Sensitive Healers, Feelers and Empaths on their Path to Joyful Expansion.

Copyright (c) 2014-2019 by Empath Evolution. All rights reserved. You may quote, copy, translate and link to this article, in its entirety, on free, non-donation based websites only, as long as it includes Michelle J. Howe as the author with a working link to www.empathevolution.com. All other uses are strictly prohibited.