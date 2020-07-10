Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The TRUTH About How To Be Ready To Handle Increased Responsibility And Avoid Stagnating…

In late March 2020, a software-as-a-service app (whose general advantage is that it can serve more and more people without a linear, user-by-user rise in expenses— think Google or MailChimp) that I use was working incredibly slowly.  I reached out to customer service to ask about it. They replied that a surge of activity in […]

The TRUTH About How To Be Ready To Handle Increased Responsibility And Avoid Stagnating... Dre Baldwin

In late March 2020, a software-as-a-service app (whose general advantage is that it can serve more and more people without a linear, user-by-user rise in expenses— think Google or MailChimp) that I use was working incredibly slowly. 

I reached out to customer service to ask about it. They replied that a surge of activity in the wake of COVID-19 had caused delays in their delivery. 

Fine. 

In mid-May, I reached out again: the app was still slow, the same as it had been before. 

A different customer service person responded this time, but with the same reply: we’ve experienced a surge in activity since March, which is slowing our application. 

***

A lot of people say they want “more” — or, in the case of the faulty app, design their offering in such a way that they’re angling for more. 

More opportunity

More responsibility

More money

More attention

More success and recognition. 

Then they get it — and find themselves completely unprepared for the increased exposure. 

A former basketball teammate of mine told me a story of how he chastised his high school coach about his own lack of playing time. 

The coach responded by, surprisingly, giving the guy more time. The player had double-digit turnovers the next game (if you don’t know basketball, turnovers are bad). 

The player piped down about his playing time. 

The old saying is, “be careful what you ask for — you just might get it.”

I’d say, be prepared for what you ask for — because you’ll have to deliver. 

My book Work On Your Game is made to help you with 3 specific challenges: of skill, attention, and performance. 

If you need to improve — quickly — at any of those (or all of them), order your copy here: http://WorkOnYourGameBook.com 

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

