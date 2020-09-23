Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Truth About Highly-Paid People That Will Help You Become One — Guaranteed!

Right now and in the immediate future, there will be both increased and new opportunities for Black and Brown people to “get on.” Jobs, consulting contracts, media appearances, whatever else is an opportunity in your world. Companies will want to look like they’re walking the talk from their social justice statements and hashtags, and there are people with itchy Twitter […]

Right now and in the immediate future, there will be both increased and new opportunities for Black and Brown people to “get on.”

Jobs, consulting contracts, media appearances, whatever else is an opportunity in your world.

Companies will want to look like they’re walking the talk from their social justice statements and hashtags, and there are people with itchy Twitter fingers at the ready to call them out on it if they don’t.

I’m expecting more Black faces on the agendas when speaking at conferences. If you work in corporate, maybe more of your ideas will receive serious consideration now. Hell, maybe YouTube and TikTok will push more of your content to the top of the algorithms to get seen.

I share this not to argue whether this is wrong or right. It’s the direction in which the game is going.

Here’s a truth that goes with it: the best performers will still be the highest-paid people, those who deliver the most and most consistent results.

While the tide will rise for everyone on some levels, there’s still levels to this shit — there will still be a hierarchy that maintains order.

I anticipate that Black and Brown people will have more opportunity than before, but there are still zero-sum games to be played.

Don’t get it twisted. Keep working.

By the way, if you haven’t yet read Work On Your Game [The Book], get it now so you can apply the 1% mindset of the pro athlete to your work and life — which means you won’t even have to be bothered with competition.

Order it here: http://WorkOnYourGameBook.com

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic –

#1319: Giving Yourself More Chances To Win

#1318: It’s Free To Be A BUM

#930: Sink Or Swim: You Either Have It Or You Don’t

#929: How To “Cheat” To Win

#928: How To Be Irrationally Confident

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life — without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching â€” which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for youâ€” PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnYourGameU.com

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

