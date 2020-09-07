The Truth about Coffee

Coffee with friends. That’s it. That’s the thing I miss the most.

Having a deep soulful conversation over a cup of coffee is one of my favorite things to do. It’s a spiritual experience that brings me great joy.

I love it!

I’ve been around coffee all my life.

Growing up, Sunday afternoons was when our family would visit with other families for a cup of coffee.

Typically the men would end up around the TV watching football and the women would be around the table. Talking and drinking coffee.

As a kid, I saw a different side of my mom when she was having coffee with her friends. She seemed to be relaxed and enjoying herself.

One day, when I was helping her clean up after our company left, I remember thinking, “What if I don’t like coffee when I grow up?”

When my now husband and I were dating, I made him a nice Italian Sunday lunch. Afterwards, I served the coffee.

“No, thank you,” he said.

“WHAT?!” I thought.

I started to well up. For a second, I wasn’t sure if this was going to work out.

He quickly changed his mind and we had coffee together.

When my sisters and I chat on the phone, it is often over a cup of coffee.

When my extended family gets together for special occasions we spend hours around the table talking, laughing and having coffee.

My day begins with an early morning cup of coffee and time with myself. I go to bed looking forward to this.

Something is brewing as I write this. The truth is I could have coffee virtually, with anyone.

It’s not so much about the coffee. It’s about the connection.

I love connecting deeply with others. I love listening to what others have to say and hearing what they aren’t saying.

I love it when I have the opportunity and permission to offer a new perspective in order to help someone better connect with themselves and gain the insights they need in that moment.

So, what about?

What are you missing most?

How can I help?

Wow . . .

Let’s connect!