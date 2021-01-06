Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The true power of affirmations

How to achieve anything you set your mind on

Affirmations are positive statements that help you to challenge and overcome self-sabotage and negative thoughts. They can also reduce the effect of stress.

The same way we do repetitive exercise to improve the health of our body, affirmations are excercises for the mind.

The exercise I invite you to do is to translate thoughts into words and eventually into actions in order to manifest your intentions.

Only in this way, your ‘why’ becomes your motivation.

Affirmations are proven methods of self-improvement because they reset our brain and guide it on the journey of positive thinking.

They concretely act on our mindset that can make or break our motivation and focus, and ultimately our success in life.

When we give a voice to our dreams and ambitions, we instantly feel motivated and empowered to make them reality and we feel deep inside that it is possible.

Of course, if you never gave it a go you can feel resistance and feel a bit awkward yourself. Even if you are a bit skeptic, to give it a go doesn’t make any arm, on the contrary you can discover a whole new world waiting for you and a pleasant and easier way to tune into the positive thinking we all need to feel motivated, inspired and focused.

Affirmations have the power to break negative patterns and negative thoughts that can become self-fulfilling prophecies. But the good news is, that we can work in the same way with positive thoughts in order to make them self-fulfilling prophecies.

I know that you might be experiencing some form of resistance to this practice. It can happen that we get stuck, or we think it is a childish exercise, we feel frozen and with no motivation to even think…here it is when I come to help.

Here you have many prompts to start your daily affirmations.

Believe in them, make them your mantra, let them remind you how powerful you are and how worthy you are.

I want you to smash this year and it doesn’t have to involve to work harder and compromise more…all the opposite. You need to step into your magic and make it happen.

Start enjoying it!

Here I leave you some affirmations that I hand embroidered on my clothes to make sure to have a constant reminder and add to it the tactile experience of hand embroidery to make them real.

1. I take action

2. I manifest unstoppable resilience

3. Mindset Matters

Find yours now and make it work!

    Mara Girone, Owner at Mara Girone Simple Sophistication

    My passion for the beauty and diversity of our world has taken me from my beloved Italy to Mexico to Portugal then Greece, to working and raising my family in London.

    I fell in love with hand-embroidery at the age of 8, and returned to this art regularly throughout my life. After completing my degree in Italy I worked in publishing across the world, eventually founding and managing my own publishing house. I was living in Athens when I turned to handembroidery again.

    I moved to London in 2017. and took a leap of faith jumping with both feet and a full heart into this adventure of empowering handembroidery. I create bespoke and ready to wear hoodies and t-shirts embellished with handembroidered flowers, patterns and motivational words designed to inspire women to face the world with confidence and authenticity. My pieces speak to the contrasts in our lives and denote edgy femininity and elegance coupled with energy and joy.

    For me, creating my pieces is like being in a dream state… through them I aim to translate what I passionately feel when I delve into my imagination, bringing it to reality and offering it to you as a tangible piece of a daydream.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

