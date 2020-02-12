Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Trouble with Passion

'Compassion' ranks higher on my scale than its more showcasing cousin, 'passion.'

By

Full disclosure: I have a problem with passion.

Don’t get me wrong. I totally admire inventors, entrepreneurs, creative artists and homemakers etc. who are all-consumed by the focus of their attention.

They are driven to shed the last drop of blood to bring something amazing into the world, to nurture it and help it develop. And we are so lucky to have them. They make the world more colorful and exciting.

As an example: I have a friend who plays virtuoso violin, while hanging upside down on a trapeze. Luckily for her, she has both physical and mental balance and that’s super important if you’re passionate about what you do.

One false move and you’re hurtling to the ground.

The same friend is also a film music composer, devoted mother of an aspiring actor son, and she is probably a major stakeholder in the Greyhound bus service as she crisscrosses the U.S. to go to performances, workshops and hang out with friends in far-flung places.

She is intense. And intensely interesting. Passionate. And I admire her. However, there are those who are passionate, but not so balanced, emotionally.

When things go wrong for them, they are equally passionate about expressing sadness, disappointment, frustration, even resentment and anger.

That negates the positive.

So, for those individuals, their contribution to the happiness of the world is both strongly positive and negative.

Who knows where their net contribution to happiness eventually lies? Clearly, passion has two sides to it.

So, my concern is that ‘passion’ has become a sort of entry-level requirement to achievement. If you’re not deemed passionate about something, you’re just mediocre. You’ll never make a difference.

I beg to differ.

You don’t need passion to be authentic.

It’s great if you have it and can balance it, because passion is highly emotional and can burst into flames if denied or daunted. So, it’s a double-edged sword.

Quite often, the word ’passion’ is bandied around as a precursor to permission to express yourself. That’s dangerous.

You don’t need to feel an earth-shattering tsunami of emotion to express yourself and your talent. Assuming what you do is positive and not negative for others, just loving what you do and doing it to the best of your ability will suffice.

The world is a better place every time you radiate positive vibrations.

Quantum Physics Chaos Theory refers to a phenomenon called The Butterfly Effect. This holds that something as seemingly insignificant as the fluttering of a butterfly’s wings can cause a tsunami right across the world, due to changes in atmospheric pressure.

Apparently, small changes can have a huge impact.

On the subject of positivity, I have a sneaky feeling that if we are being evaluated by some higher force, compassion is ranked higher on the authenticity scale than its more showcasing cousin, passion.

Just a thought.

So, let’s spread a little compassion to make the world a better place.

Go quiet. Find your positive vibration. Discover what makes you who you are. Nurture it. Develop it. And please share it.

The world is waiting for you. To make your difference. To create a well-healed world.

    Contributor portrait

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups.

    In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    3 Obstacles Blocking Your Passion and How to Overcome Them

    by Joshua Spodek
    Purpose//

    Why “Do What You Love” Hurts Women — and 3 Vital Ways to Rethink Your Passion

    by Elizabeth Wallace, Hana Schank
    Community//

    Your struggles do not define you…

    by Jas Deol

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.