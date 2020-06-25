The Transformative Power of Travel

It is always an immense honour and a true privilege when previously showcased guests on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, wish to return to the airwaves for a follow up radio/podcast appearance! This is oftentimes the result of their momentous growth and transformative expansion, which definitely deserves and often needs to be shared with the rest of the world!



Marni Allison has (not surprisingly) been one extremely busy woman! What Marni has achieved from the timing of our initial interview to our second follow up interview only last week – – is simply remarkable! Marni has impressed me from day one since the inception of our closely connected, and synergistically sound mentee/mentor relationship. My collaboration with Marni has been one of great ease. Her level of self-discipline and self governance is evidenced in her tangible results and outcomes. Undeniably, Marni is a visionary! Marni is a doer! Marni is results oriented, purpose driven, and truly holds herself to an exceptionally high standard in the domain of both personal accountability and professional ownership.

My level of respect and admiration for Marni is through the roof! Everything to do with Marni, throughout my experience of working with her – – has been fluid, smooth and solid – – all indicative of her character traits. “As above, so below” ~ RUMI



As an entrepreneur myself, nothing impresses me more than a fellow entrepreneur whose work ethic is boundlessly on fire, and through the roof; rock solid. Marni’s relentless drive and tireless energy for personal excellence is not only admirable – – it is beyond infectious! This woman’s curiosity for adventure and exploration is insatiable. She is forever pushing the needle on the dial to full-throttle mode. Not in the stereotypical overextended, tapped out, vicious hamster wheel frenzy sort of way, but in a strategically tempered, methodical approach towards effectively ‘juggling’ all which holds substantial relevance and meaning for Marni in her life journey. Marni is exceptionally well-rounded and even-keeled a person as it applies to her thought processes, and decision-making capabilities.



Working closely with another person who is conscientious, diligent, vigilant, and integral to the core of who they are is both a breath of fresh air as much as it is inspiring! I am continuously learning and growing myself, both personally and professionally,and much so as a result of this dynamo having become an important person in my life. Marni is one of those rare people who does in fact live her life to the absolute fullness. Marni views life as a 24/7 smorgasbord of opportunity. She has courageously leapt into foreign terrain and has stepped into un-chartered territory time and time again. She has bravely done so with all facets of her life. Marni’s love for travel has also become an underlying metaphor for how she maneuvers, pivots, and navigates herself with everything she holds dear, and is deeply impassioned by. Her abundant spirit is simply beautiful!



Marni and I unpacked much within a finite period of time on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international airwaves. She more than delivered as my guest, and did so by showing up as articulate, knowledgeable, insightful and deeply introspective. Many controversial subject matters were honed in on as it relates to heightened times within our current culture of overlapping global events. Marni wore a variety of hats throughout the entirety of the interview, and was able to succinctly and effectively do so given her wealth of expertise, in ways that it related to the discussion at hand. Very impressive, indeed. Thank you, Marni! I appreciate you!

On behalf of both Marni and myself…we wish to thank you…the #ThriveGlobal reader…for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to mutually express our wholehearted gratitude to those of you who additionally, will take the time to click onto the enclosed podcast link of our phenomenal conversation with one another! For anyone here who may also wish to further connect with either or with both Marni and myself, please know that it would be our honour and our privilege to hear from you! Thank you! We appreciate you!



Marni…for the myriad of ways you continue to give of yourself to this world, I say thank you my friend! You are most definitely a shining example for the rest of us, as you continue to remain steadfast in exemplifying genuine leadership, and doing so as an ambassador of the servant leadership community! Keep Shining! Keep Rising!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS MARNI ALLISON?!

In 2015, Marni Allison retired from designing police training and launched a new “career” as an intrepid traveller and author. Marni has experienced the range of travel from luxury cruises to sleeping in a swag on the ground.



Marni is a storyteller who’ll regale you with stories of drama, joy, and tragedy, and she’ll share tips and techniques to help you get the most out of any journey you plan. But what she really loves is the transformative power of travel.



This theme permeates her debut book, How A Gorilla, Orphan, and Monk Saved My Life.



In Marni’s second book, Your Amazing Itty Bitty Travel Solo Book: 15 Strategies to Enhance Traveling Alone (publication pending), she provides practical tips for planning and executing a solo journey. Marni is currently working on her third book, Little Bird Learns to Fly, an illustrated short story that examines if there is something more we are supposed to do with our lives.



What is it that gives our lives meaning and how do we transition from success to fulfillment, from security to courage, and from dreams to destiny?



You might think my interview with Lisa McDonald is/was all about travel. You’d be wrong. It is about a journey, however, a journey we are all on.

In times of pandemic, social unrest, and economic upheaval, understanding the transformative power of travel to learn about the world and ourselves is more important than ever.

Listen on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/28IvR9htCnQRpY6ODSdby4