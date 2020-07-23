The Tragedy of Homeless Veterans and How to Help

Homelessness is a national crisis. There are over 500,000 people without shelter in America and many reasons why they might find themselves in such dire straits. For veterans, especially, this demands a call to action.

The national call center for homeless veterans was established as a way to provide 24/7 access to support for veterans who need shelter or who are in danger of becoming homeless. The Department of Veterans Affairs also has a list of VA medical centers.

In order to help veterans to get back on their feet and re-enter the workforce, the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program provides transitional work and supported employment opportunities.

Veterans who are transitioning from living on the street or in institutions to stable housing accommodations can reach out to Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) for one-on-one case management and residential treatment services.

The combined efforts of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing is known by the acronym HUD-VASH. Some of the services provided include using HUD housing vouchers with VA supportive services with the purpose of finding and sustaining permanent housing for veterans.

Veterans who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness can also make use of various Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs) with one-stop access to a variety of regional, community-based agencies that can assist in permanent housing searches, health health care, as well as career assistance.

VA medical centers (VAMCs) are scattered throughout the country. They provide many services including Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (H-PACTs). These “medical homes” are tailored to meet the needs of homeless Veterans by integrating clinical care and social services, as well as enhanced access and community coordination.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) provide case management and supportive services to prevent the loss of a veteran’s home or find a more suitable housing situation to rapidly re-house veterans. The goal is to prevent homelessnesses and many families wouldn’t achieve this goal without this service.

Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans (DCHV) provides residential care for both sheltered and homeless Veterans who face mental or financial challenges, illnesses, or rehabilitative care needs. DCHV provides a dignified, structured setting that is designed to foster Veterans’ independence.

