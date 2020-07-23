Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Tragedy of Homeless Veterans and How to Help

Homelessness is a national crisis. There are over 500,000 people without shelter in America and many reasons why they might find themselves in such dire straits. For veterans, especially, this demands a call to action.  The national call center for homeless veterans was established as a way to provide 24/7 access to support for veterans who need […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Homelessness is a national crisis. There are over 500,000 people without shelter in America and many reasons why they might find themselves in such dire straits. For veterans, especially, this demands a call to action. 

The national call center for homeless veterans was established as a way to provide 24/7 access to support for veterans who need shelter or who are in danger of becoming homeless. The Department of Veterans Affairs also has a list of VA medical centers.

In order to help veterans to get back on their feet and re-enter the workforce, the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program provides transitional work and supported employment opportunities.

Veterans who are transitioning from living on the street or in institutions to stable housing accommodations can reach out to Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) for one-on-one case management and residential treatment services.

The combined efforts of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing is known by the acronym HUD-VASH. Some of the services provided include using HUD housing vouchers with VA supportive services with the purpose of finding and sustaining permanent housing for veterans.

Veterans who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness can also make use of various Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs) with one-stop access to a variety of regional, community-based agencies that can assist in permanent housing searches, health health care, as well as career assistance.

VA medical centers (VAMCs) are scattered throughout the country. They provide many services including Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (H-PACTs). These “medical homes” are tailored to meet the needs of homeless Veterans by integrating clinical care and social services, as well as enhanced access and community coordination. 

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) provide case management and supportive services to prevent the loss of a veteran’s home or find a more suitable housing situation to rapidly re-house veterans. The goal is to prevent homelessnesses and many families wouldn’t achieve this goal without this service.

Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans (DCHV) provides residential care for both sheltered and homeless Veterans who face mental or financial challenges, illnesses, or rehabilitative care needs. DCHV provides a dignified, structured setting that is designed to foster Veterans’ independence.

This article was originally published on https://peterpalivos.org/

    Peter Palivos, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    As a dedicated business owner, lawyer, and philanthropist, Peter Palivosfound great success in the real estate industry. Peter had quite a fulfilling law career and began working for Rittenberg, Krichiver and Buffen Ltd. as an Associate, Partner for for three years. He then established his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. For over 20 years, Peter Palivos effectively managed his firm, before transitioning into real estate. Today, Peter Palivos works as a real estate developer both nationally and internationally.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Heroes of The Homeless Crisis: How Merideth Spriggs is Helping To Reintegrate Formerly Homeless Veterans Into The Workplace

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Thank You For Your Military Service

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
    Community//

    The Brenner Foundation: Celebrating Veterans in Style at Style Fashion Week

    by Catherine Grace O’Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.