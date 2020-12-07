Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The toxic stories that need to die, never surrender quietly

You know the stories. The one about how you can’t do this or that, and that you are crazy, even irresponsible to dream so big. The one about how you are not enough, and someone better qualified with more experience and resources should do it. That story that provides compelling evidence that the world doesn’t […]

Are you bound to the toxic stories that won't let you go?

You know the stories. The one about how you can’t do this or that, and that you are crazy, even irresponsible to dream so big. The one about how you are not enough, and someone better qualified with more experience and resources should do it. That story that provides compelling evidence that the world doesn’t need what you want to provide. The one that reminds you about what happened when you tried and failed, and how painful and embarrassing it was. The one that convinces you that the world might find out you have no idea what you are doing. Because these stories come from us, it can be very convincing that we are cursed forever to be limited by their bounds. But that is their intent, to bind us to some state of existence that favors them, and the closer we get to breaking free from that state, the louder they become as they fight for their existence. 

They only exist if we allow it. 

Imagine that each of those toxic little stories are life forms. They come into existence as a consequence of your existence, and they stay in existence as long as you keep them alive. And when they creep up and haunt you, it’s because an opportunity to step past them has occurred, and it is a threat to their existence. Any life form that is facing an unwilling death, will fight to the finish. These stories are no different, and they will be cunning and clever, and come at you when you are most vulnerable, usually right before an opportunity to step forward presents itself. These stories know you, because you wrote them, and they will use everything they know about you to their advantage. 

It’s always darkest before the dawn

These stories will bring us into the darkest of caves, hoping that there is no chance of the light getting in. When you are feeling their power over you grow, take heart, the light is coming soon so keep going! The best way to kill off these stories is to give them nowhere to go, and nothing to feed on. Cloud them and confuse them with your actions toward what you want. Eliminate room for them by filling up your mind and life with the stories that are calling you forward, calling you higher. And when the toxic stories are at their worst, call for the help of your community, your loved ones, the people in your life that can help you discern what is only a story and who you really are, are becoming, and why it matters.

    Brent Robertson, Co-Founder, Fathom - Creator, Purpose Practiced. Photo by Mike Marques

    Brent Robertson, Co-Founder - Fathom, Creator - Purpose Practiced at Fathom.net/PurposePracticed.com

    Brent works with leaders to design futures worth believing in™. A partner at Fathom, he champions an approach to strategic planning, leadership development, talent engagement, and market differentiation that prioritizes people and relationships. As a result, his clients don’t simply plan their futures, they bring them to life through the energy of organization-wide involvement in, and commitment to, generating valuable businesses that matter.
    In addition to his client work, Brent is an outspoken advocate for the region, and serves as an advisor to community, faith and business organizations who endeavor to create a better future for everyone who lives here. With a bias toward provoking new ways of seeing the world and taking action to change it, Brent is a sought after keynote speaker and is regularly featured in regional and national publications.
    Brent has oriented his life around helping people create conditions for their success, and is the creator of the personal development company Purpose Practiced  He is frequently invited to lecture on the topic of purpose, community and leadership, and uses his personal transformation experience as a place from which to mentor others through personal and professional change.
    To learn more about Brent, read his Thrive Global interview by Fotis Georgiadis
    Share your comments below.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

