The Top Traits of Resilient Employees

Resilience is an essential characteristic that employees need to get through challenging times. They need to bounce back quickly to get back on track after facing difficulties. Employers scout for resilient employees that strive towards more significant objectives. During economic uncertainties, it is essential to look for employees that can master resilience to ensure they don’t break down. Let’s look at the top traits for resilient employees:


  • Cultivate self-awareness

Being self-aware of oneself helps one get through various challenges in the organization. Self-aware individuals easily identify when they need help. They are emotionally flexible and adapt quickly to environmental changes. Resilient individuals can handle various stress issues in an organization without breaking down. They understand themselves and know what needs to be done to achieve specific goals.


  • Keep the right company

Resilient employees are conscious of their environment and surroundings. They usually make sure they keep good company that can support them when the need arises. They are good listeners and also know how to encourage others. Keeping the right company helps one forge towards their goals and beyond.


  • Get out of their head

When stressed and overwhelmed, most employees hardly know how to handle their jobs. Therefore, they must get out of their heads to think clearly and make the right decisions. The best way to handle such situations is by jotting down their thoughts and ideas. Other than writing, employees can use other distractions like taking a walk or hitting the gym to reduce their stress levels and get back on track.


  • Consider the possibilities

Resilient individuals take into account all possibilities. It is critical considering all other alternatives available before making any decisions. Take a look at all angles to have different views of the situation and make the right decision. Resilient employees thoroughly analyze situations to better understand them and develop appropriate solutions for the present and future situations.

Final thoughts

Resilience is an invaluable trait in any organization, and creating a team of resilient employees enables the company to keep up with the competition. Having a team of die-hard employees increases their chance of success since they do not give up. Such employees encourage each other to ensure they meet and exceed expectations. They highly contribute to elevating the company a notch higher.

    Omid Chaman, President at The Chaman Group

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

