Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Top Ten Ways to Be The Best You Can Be

as described by the Stone Roses' legendary pop producer

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

John Leckie was the man behind what many consider to be the best modern pop / rock album ever: The Stone Roses’ eponymous debut. Here are some of the qualities he attributes to his success in his own words as described to the Iain McNay on Cherry Red Records’ youtube.

When talking about the success of the first Stone Roses LP, he talks about being part of a team; “I saw them all as being equal.” Famously , the LP ends with the fantastic euphoric sounds of guitars and drums in the quasi-instrumental “…Resurrection” – so the charismatic singer Ian Brown wasn’t allowed to hog the limelight all the way through the recording.

“We worked as a team…good vibes….”

John Leckie

Listening to the LP now, what’s remarkable is how the Stone Roses encapsulated the enthusiasm of the late 60s with the danceability of the nascent rave scene that was prevalent in late 80s Manchester. Leckie liked and enabled them. They were a team, that unfortunately was falling apart at the seams by the time the tried to record their very–much–less–critically acclaimed second LP, the Second Coming.

The Stone Roses first LP on vinyl. pic @dailingual. [ Cover art by their guitarist John Squire]

John Leckie’s ambition in his studio was “to work the equipment” in order to get new sounds. Granted, the studio where he happened to get his first job – after applying to every studio in London at that time (in the late, swinging, sixties) – was none other than Abbey Road, scene of such great Beatles LPs as…Abbey Road!

Tellingly, Leckie’s initial ambition was to be the “man on the moon”; the sixties were a time when anything seemed possible. Indeed, when he talks about going into the studio now, it’s still with that possibility of being in the control room of a “spaceship” with all the equipment there to be played with, like a new toy.

“It’s the closest I’ll get to walking on the moon!”

John Leckie

Indeed, perhaps–not–coincidentally John Leckie spent large parts of the early 80s in meditation at a commune, where he found that people would still ask him to set up PAs (Public Address sound systems) and so gradually he found his way back to the aural ‘spaceship’.

His ambition when in the producer’s chair was always “to make it sound not just good, but special…like no-one had heard before [with] new sounds and new ideas.”

So, in his own words the main qualities that he espouses that can be applied to any walk of life – or work are in the main:

determination, hard work and the will to succeed

John Leckie

Here then are The Top Ten Leckie Tips that he espouses can be applied to any walk of life that – if replicated properly – will make you much more likely to succeed, whatever your taste in music:

1 Believe in yourself.

2 Make yourself available.

3 A producer of any content of note ” sees the project through from start to finish…to its optimum result” .

4 Be enthusiastic.

5 Work hard.

6 Know what you enjoy and do what you love doing.

7 Know the history of your chosen field.

8 Meet and converse well with people you’d like to work with, and work as a team.

9 “You have to be strong…you are the authority”

10 “Be determined and have the will to succeed”

If you compare your CV – metaphorically at least – to the 100 tapes that Leckie listened to in order to find a star, remember that there was only 2 or 3 he ever wanted to hear again.

What comes across again and again in the feature-length interview by Iain McNay is how grateful he is for every opportunity and for:

“making great records with like–minded people.”

John Leckie

His work logic can be applied to any field – so try to do great work with like-minded people. As a record producer, he was able to facilitate some of the finest music known to man…

So are you making the most of your opportunities?

Have a great summer and stay safe.

dailingual, Broadcaster, editor and translator at Dai Lingual

Real name Wyn Williams, Wyn invented his 'dai lingual' persona in 2011 in order to build his freelance portfolio; which he's never quite managed to display on his own dailingual.com website with any great refinement due to the numerous successful - and unsuccessful - projects he's managed since that time.

In the 2020s, Wyn will try to prioritise family, friends and sport over work in his diary.

Wyn often wonders what people who don't have a name that sounds like an imperative verb do with their lives.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

talk about your skills,promote yourself
Community//

How Humblebragging Our Skills Can Make a Huge Difference in the Quality of Our Lives

by Soha El Borgy
eminem-by-mohit-bansal-chandigarh
Community//

The Formula Of Being A G.O.A.T – Eminem’s Inspirational Life Story

by Mohit Bansal Chandigarh
Ray Kachatorian
Sleep Well//

Thrive Spotlight On: Curtis Stone

by Elaine Lipworth (Sponsored By Sleep Number)

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.