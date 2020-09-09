Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Top Personal Finance Apps

Saving money can be a challenge. Even when you cut out unnecessary things that affect your bank account, essentials like grocery shopping and gas money can surprise us by spiking unexpectedly. Some people are not confident in their ability to manage their money. Thankfully, apps exist to help manage your funds so that you do

The Top Personal Finance Apps

Saving money can be a challenge. Even when you cut out unnecessary things that affect your bank account, essentials like grocery shopping and gas money can surprise us by spiking unexpectedly.

Some people are not confident in their ability to manage their money. Thankfully, apps exist to help manage your funds so that you do not lack the necessities. All you have to do is download them on your mobile device and check them routinely.

Here are some of the best apps to help make managing your money easier.

YNAB

With a subscription to YNAB, you can unlock many useful features to keep your money in control, such as plans and budgets, to help you get through the month. Not only that, but it also helps you learn to get through last month’s income, making you more confident with your funds in the future.

Mint

If you want to see the big picture of your financial situation, Mint is a good choice. After entering the information for your credit and debit cards, you can see how you are spending your money. The app also sends you email reminders for pending bills, helping you stay on top of your finances.

ClarityMoney

ClarityMoney aims to help stop you from spending unnecessary money to be secure in the essentials. It analyzes your spending behavior and makes suggestions for changes you should make. It also allows you to create different saving funds with other goals. ClarityMoney is like a wise friend helping you to make the right choices.

Spendee

If you’re sharing a budget with your family, Spendee is a great app to help you manage how much goes in and comes out. You can create shared wallets so that each family member can see what is going on, avoiding a great deal of confusion and potential problems.

It’s no simple matter to manage your money, but these apps were designed to simplify everyone’s finances. It might take some time to adjust, but you’ll be glad that you gave it a try. Getting your finances in order will help you have a more successful financial future. 

Robert Henderson Jr., President at The Henderson Financial Group

Located in Miami, Florida, Robert Henderson Jr., is a certified financial planner and tax coach. Although Robert didn't get his start in finance, he left an intense pull to the industry and left a successful real estate career.

Launching The Henderson Financial Group in 1984, Robert and his team help business owners and individuals looking to retire within the next few years. Robert has worked to serve each of his clients and has done much of the heavy lifting to get them where they'd like to be financially. Robert Henderson Jr.'s goal is to provide his clients with a sense of relief, confidence in their financial futures, and a better understanding about how they will achieve their longterm financial goals.

To learn more about Robert Henderson Jr., look for him on social media!

