Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Top 5 Things You Need to Make a Successful (and Meaningful) Career Pivot

So that you can finally make the leap from that dead-end career to one where you can absolutely thrive.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Let’s be real. Making a significant pivot mid-career to a brand new role or industry can be scary and overwhelming. But when you finally come to the realization that there *has to be* more to a career than simply experiencing misery or apathy, it can be the motivation you need to finally make the leap to do something completely different. So you’re ready to make the change…but how on earth do you even begin? Here are the top five things you need to get unstuck from your career plateau and pivot into a position where you can finally thrive.

1. Clarity around where you’re headed.

We’ve got to know what the destination is so we can implement the steps needed to actually make it happen. Start by asking yourself “What do I want my life to look like in 5 years? Where do I want to be living? What impact do I want to be having? What role do I see myself in?” and then work backwards from there. Then, ask yourself the exact same series questions about one year from now. This will help you see where you need to be in one year to get you to where you want to be in five years. This is your road map.

2. Healthy expectations.

Landing a job even in your own field and industry doesn’t typically happen overnight. And making a major pivot certainly can take even more time. It’s going to take intentionality and a lot of hard work. The energy and effort that you put into your job search will

3. To overcome any Imposter Syndrome.

Imposter Syndrome is real. In fact, upwards of 70% of people report experiencing at some point in their career. And a primary time for it to rear its ugly head is during significant career transitions. All of a sudden we start to question “Can I do this?””Am I actually qualified?” or “Should I even bother applying?” Most of the time, the biggest obstacle we actually have to overcome in pivoting our careers…is ourselves!

4. Knowledge of the unique value that you bring to the table.

Insight into your strengths, your gifts, and your career story are invaluable when it comes to career pivots. At the end of the day, landing a new job is all about sales and being able to communicate your unique value and translate your previous experience into a new role and industry is key. Don’t know how to begin to do this? Start by writing a job search value proposition!

5. A new (and strategic) personal brand.

The truth is that when you pivot roles and industries, you have a whole new audience that you’re targeting. Knowing your audience and what they are looking for is incredibly important. Start by asking yourself “What problems are they trying to solve in this industry by hiring for this particular role? What goals are they trying to meet? What risks are they trying to manage?” By branding yourself as someone who can help them answer these questions, you are setting yourself up for success as a candidate- even without the traditional experience or background! When it comes to updating your personal brand, the best place to start is with LinkedIn and then your resume.

At the end of the day, career pivots take work, time, and intentionality- but they are absolutely possible. And, most importantly, they are oftentimes the answer to finally experiencing a thriving and impactful career!

    Katelyn Richards, Career Coach + Job Search Strategist at Crafted Careers

    Katelyn is a self-taught serial career pivoter and former long time recruiter turned Career Coach & Strategist. Over the years, she has had the privilege of recruiting and coaching hundreds of professionals for positions in industries that include healthcare, finance, human resources, tech, operations, sales and even a personal chef. She's conducted thousands of interviews (and done even more resume reviews!) and has helped dozens of job seekers to specifically navigate very significant career pivots into brand new industries without prior (or traditional) experience.

    She now gets to live out her own dream job of sharing her insider’s knowledge of what companies are looking for in hiring top talent and helping job seekers make their own career pivots by using the effective job search strategies that ultimately help them land the job they need to craft a life they absolutely love.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Making a Career Pivot? – Kick Those Excuses!

    by Hithakshi Kotyan
    Community//

    The Big Pivot: What To Ask Yourself Before You Change Careers

    by Shireen Jaffer
    Career unhappiness
    Community//

    The Absolute Worst Thing You Can Do If You Want To Change Or Pivot Your Career

    by Kathy Caprino
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.