The Top 5 Messages of Hope, Love, and Positivity by The Contemporary Author ‘Ron Baratono’

In the midst of the Pandemic, the current world is doomed with uncertainty, chaos, and hopelessness.

The author with a published portfolio of 2 books and 70 poems, Ron Baratono, is praised for igniting hope and improving self-esteem among readers with his quotes.

Below, we feature the top messages by the soulful author, that are meant to inspire you, no matter at what phase of life you are stuck in.

If you are currently stuck in the ruts and vulnerable to the uncertainty of the future, then read this:

“Many times in life, we’ll look far into our future with uncertainty. None of us can predict the future, so enjoying life one day at a time will remain much easier and fulfilling.” ― Ron Baratono

The connections we experience with individuals around us impact our prosperity. Solid, positive connections help us assemble trust and feel supported. Having individuals around us who can share positive and troublesome turns of life, can likewise help us fight stress when things become intense. Therefore, it is always, apt to surround ourselves with the right people.

“When you surround yourself with wonderful, productive people, you become enhanced. Your level of happiness increases, which is your success.” ― Ron Baratono, The Writings of Ron Baratono.

Youngsters initially find out about relationships from their own families. The family ties give them a model from which they begin to find how to assemble connections throughout the span of their lives. Kids who have a model of solid connections from their families are better fit to make positive connections outside their families, with different kids and adults in their lives. In a simpler context, family ties shape the identity, personality, demeanor, and everything else of a person. However, if you really desire to make your parents happy, then Baratono reveals a secret below:

“A son or daughter can tell their parents, they love them, all the time, and it’s wonderful to hear. That expression of love and appreciation is warm in a parent’s heart. If a son or daughter wants to completely capture their parent’s heart, make them proud. Live every single day with integrity, honor, and kindness. Your actions will always take precedence over your words.” ― Ron Baratono

Life is full of ups and downs, and we can never have the ‘perfect life. But, there is something we can do to make our every moment and every second perfect:

“We will never find the perfect job, relationship, or situation. What we can do is search for happiness. Our ideals in life are set by others, and it’s because they haven’t mastered the art of the happiness search.” ― Ron Baratono, The Writings of Ron Baratono

The present time is truly suffocating for numerous individuals who lost jobs, lost their loved ones, and have no reason to live. Yet, there is one thing can give thousands of reason live joyfully: the love of God!

“As we get better at knowing God’s love, we grow into better things that surround our lives.” ― Ron Baratono, The Writings of Ron Baratono

The Bottom Line

Remember to stay positive in this time, and seek guidance from God. And, yes, do not get harsh on yourself; in fact, use this time to discover your true self, embrace your flaws and come at peace within yourself. “The greatest person to know in life is yourself. There’s no one who will treat you better.”―Ron Baratono