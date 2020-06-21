Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The top 3 things your child desperately needs in a pandemic

and they're easier than you think!

By
…..and breathe!

They DON’T need you to be an amazing homeschool teacher!

They DON’T need a typical school day replicated in your lounge!

And they DEFINITELY don’t need you to be ALL the things.

The top 3 things your child needs right now are straight-forward and achievable for most people.

1 – Connection

Connection with their friends, connection with their teachers, connection with their extended family, connection with other grown ups who care…..and these things can all be achieved through an app such as Zoom. Is it the same as interacting in person? No. Will it keep them feeling connected? Yes!

2 – Routine

This doesn’t need to be perfect! Just getting up and dressed at about the same time each day and eating meals at roughly the same time is enough. You might notice your child does better with their school work in the morning or the afternoon….go with it! If there’s a time that it’s easier, gently work to that in their routine.

3 – Normality

As much as you reasonably can. There is something very reassuring about “normal” in a time when the world is anything but. Like putting on a comfy cardi! If your child has hobbies that are continuing online, the normality of keeping these going will pay dividends. (And take the heat off you for an hour or so!) Lots of children’s’ activities have created online classes to keep providing for the families they love. Check in with your child’s dance school, martial arts dojo, music teacher….you’ll be surprised at how many now offer virtual classes and how beneficial these can be. They also have the bonus of giving your child all three of the things they need right now — connection, routine and normality.

Alison Jones is a Dance Education Expert, Writer and Founder of Dancewise Studios.  Book a free online dance class for your child here – https://mailchi.mp/dancewisestudios/freetrial

    Alison Jones, Dance Education Expert | Writer at Dancewise Studios

    Alison Jones is a dance education expert, writer and founder of Dancewise Studios.  As a child she was told she'd never walk - she now spends her time transforming lives through passion and positivity (and teaching dance!)

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Start of the School Year Tips for Parents

    by Dr. Edward Thalheimer
    Community//

    How These 20 Online Filipino Moms on LinkedIn Manage Both Life and Business

    by Jane Martinito
    Community//

    You need to schedule your kids’ day to boost your own productivity

    by Shweta

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.