The Top 10 Podcasts For Working Women

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

Sometimes those long commutes to and from work can seem endless. As a working woman, why not spend that time listening to some amazing female-run podcasts that will help further you in your career?

Here are the top 10 podcasts for women, by women!

Being Boss, Emily Thompson and Kathleen Shannon

Are you an entrepreneur looking for a podcast that directly addresses issues you face in your career? Tune in to Being Boss, where Emily Thompson and Kathleen Shannon dive deep into mindset, lifestyle tips, and career tactics for the busy working woman.

2. The Broad Experience, Ashley Milne-Tyte

Shatter that glass ceiling! Guests and personal stories fill this podcast all about race, culture, and women in the workplace. Host Ashley Milne-Tyte is especially concerned with why many ambitious women can’t seem to reach the level of success they desire.

3. The Lively Show, Jess Lively

Are you ready to get pumped up for work? Listen to The Lively Show, where Jess Lively talks to her female guests about their beginnings in business. Most of her guests are entrepreneurs, and all are incredibly successful and innovative women!

4. Goal Digger, Jenna Kutcher

Host Jenna Kutcher’s voice will make you feel right at home… With diverse topics ranging from Instagram posts to how to brand your business, you’ll probably leave Goal Digger feeling like you’ve just listened a pep talk rather than a podcast. There’s shorter talks as well as longer insights into business and marketing.

5. #LikeAGirl, Alesha Dixon and Hannah Witton

Remember the Always ad campaign #likeagirl? Well, this is the podcast for it! The podcast tackles issues such as confidence, the fear of failure, and empowerment, all struggles working women (and men) face in their careers.

6. Clever Girl Finance, Bola Onada Sokunbi

Because all women need to know how to manage their finances! The show’s host, Bola Onada Sokunbi, is a certified financial education instructor, and brings her vast financial knowledge to you through tips and topics that relate to every woman looking to advance her career and take control of her finances.

7. Switch, Pivot, or Quit, Ahyiana Angel

We’ve all asked ourselves at one point: what should I do about my job? Should I stay or just cut my losses? In comes Switch, Pivot, or Quit, a podcast directed at this precise question. Host Ahyiana Angel considers herself a chief encourager, and the podcast amplifies her abilities to encourage anyone in whatever direction they want to go in. If you want to start your week off right, try her “Seven Minute Sunday” series.

8. Skimm’d From the Couch, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg

Get ready for some no-holds-barred chats with some boss ladies! Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, CEOs of The Skimm, created this podcast specifically to give women career advice based on their own experiences as female entrepreneurs. They also have incredibly influential guests, such as Bumble’s founder and CEO (and that’s just the first episode!)

9. No Limits, Rebecca Jarvis

Tune in to this show to hear from all types of women who are killing it in their careers. The podcast follows different guests’ career paths, so you can learn from all of their successes and mistakes.

10. A Uterus is a Feature Not a Bug, Sarah Lacy

This one is for all those fierce working moms out there. Based on her incredible book of the same name, Sarah Lacy interviews professionals and gives advice for working moms based on her personal experiences and those of her guests. You’re not alone — learn how other working moms are making it work!

Do you want to improve your career and hear from other women just like you? Try out one (or all) of these podcasts! Which one do you think is best for you?

For a FREE course to land a new job you love, launch your dream business, or find your purpose, visit https://ashleystahl.com/